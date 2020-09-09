Hurry up and Snatch a Pristine 1976 Porsche 911 Targa S for as Little as $15k

Some say the best Porsche 911s belong to the air-cooled era, others love them with the top down. So, how about combining both features in this 1976 911 S that shows its love for the blue sky via its Targa body. And, the best feature might be the one people usually fear the most – its price. But better hurry because the auction is about to close. This really is a “last-minute” type of offer.
Travelers know very well that if they are prepared and ready to leave at a moment’s notice, they could snatch their dream vacation at prices that might otherwise seem impossibly low. Such opportunities imply a quick decision process, and we can apply the same line of thought for the listing of this gorgeous Copper Brown Metallic Porsche 911 Targa S from 1976.
This is because the auction is set to end in less than 15 hours (at the time of writing) - which could certainly end up being an advantage if you decided to place a bid. The current value is just $15,000, so all you need to do to become the potential future proud owner is top that with a few extra bucks.
If you win, you will become the recipient of a piece of Porsche motoring history. A spectacular, very well maintained, 1976 Porsche 911 Targa S. Read that model designation once more – it sounds way too good, right? Best of all, the car comes with almost complete records and has had very few owners since it was sold new back in the day from a California dealer.
There are just 105k miles (169k km) currently shown on the odometer and the Targa certainly looks ready to hit the road with very little TLC needed to look just like it exited the factory gates. The engine in the back is the ubiquitous air-cooled flat-six with three liters and it turns out it was allegedly snatched away from a newer 911 SC (Super Carrera).
It was mated to a sporty five-speed manual transmission to ensure flawless driving emotions alongside the sporty seats. Other interesting characteristics include the beautifully proper 15-inch Fuchs-style alloys, the stainless-steel Targa roll-over protection, as well as the tan-leather seats with matching door cards, trim, and carpets.
