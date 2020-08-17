This 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Was Allegedly Remodeled for a Huge Latino Star

Some say the best Porsche 911 Turbos were manufactured during the final days of the pre-water-cooled era. And this 993-generation 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo certainly fits the category. But, somehow, its brawny flat-six twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter German attitude seems to have met the laid-back nature of one particular Latino stars. Certainly odd, because the latter’s type is usually associated with lots of beach-resort romantic getaways, and not with European performance machines.
But as the story goes, this Bring a Trailer example has been at one time associated with none other than Julio Iglesias. The connection is shady at best, though – the unit was allegedly purchased new by the singer from The Collection Porsche dealer in Miami, Florida.
So, we are not going to give it a second thought anymore, and instead focus on the exemplary machine readily up for grabs at just $45k as per the auction’s current level. You would better hurry, though, because the listing is set to end in just eight days.
The pristine Turbo we see here is not entirely original, as it was submitted to a raft of upgrades along its lifetime. The Arctic Silver Metallic with a black full-leather interior 911 Turbo still has the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter sending all its grunt to all four wheels through a six-speed manual cog machine, but performance levels have been thoroughly upgraded.
For example, the horsepower count has been updated via an FVD Brombacher Motorsports Level 3 power kit, a custom exhaust, secondary intercooler (also from FVD) and more - all performed by Gulf Performance Center, an aftermarket specialist from Pompano Beach, Florida.
While 911 Turbos of the era have a reputation for being windowmaker Porsches, this example should not reach far out above its average – partially because the all-wheel drive system is also helped by a limited-slip rear differential.
All that power is also sent to a spectacular set of silver 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Rosso rubber and stopping performance comes courtesy of the red Porsche calipers biting hard on the cross-drilled rotors.
No one will see them working hard to keep the new owner safe because the latter will be more preoccupied to monitor the Andial intercooler temperature gauge that has been hidden in the ashtray, the aluminum-style VDO instrumentation panel and play with the carbon fiber-clad shift stick.
So, we are not going to give it a second thought anymore, and instead focus on the exemplary machine readily up for grabs at just $45k as per the auction’s current level. You would better hurry, though, because the listing is set to end in just eight days.
The pristine Turbo we see here is not entirely original, as it was submitted to a raft of upgrades along its lifetime. The Arctic Silver Metallic with a black full-leather interior 911 Turbo still has the twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter sending all its grunt to all four wheels through a six-speed manual cog machine, but performance levels have been thoroughly upgraded.
For example, the horsepower count has been updated via an FVD Brombacher Motorsports Level 3 power kit, a custom exhaust, secondary intercooler (also from FVD) and more - all performed by Gulf Performance Center, an aftermarket specialist from Pompano Beach, Florida.
While 911 Turbos of the era have a reputation for being windowmaker Porsches, this example should not reach far out above its average – partially because the all-wheel drive system is also helped by a limited-slip rear differential.
All that power is also sent to a spectacular set of silver 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Rosso rubber and stopping performance comes courtesy of the red Porsche calipers biting hard on the cross-drilled rotors.
No one will see them working hard to keep the new owner safe because the latter will be more preoccupied to monitor the Andial intercooler temperature gauge that has been hidden in the ashtray, the aluminum-style VDO instrumentation panel and play with the carbon fiber-clad shift stick.