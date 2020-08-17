This 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Was Allegedly Remodeled for a Huge Latino Star

Some say the best Porsche 911 Turbos were manufactured during the final days of the pre-water-cooled era. And this 993-generation 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo certainly fits the category. But, somehow, its brawny flat-six twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter German attitude seems to have met the laid-back nature of one particular Latino stars. Certainly odd, because the latter’s type is usually associated with lots of beach-resort romantic getaways, and not with European performance machines.

40 photos