1965 911 Reimagined Down Under Alongside New 911 by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Exactly five and a half decades ago the German sports car manufacturer was celebrating the first-ever sale of a Porsche 911 on the continent of Australia. To properly honor the special occasion, the automaker, two of its local dealerships, and the expert craftsmen from Exclusive Manufaktur have joined forces in creating two custom 911 Carrera S units from the current 992 generation.
The matching pair of 911s are available through Porsche Centre Melbourne and Porsche Centre Sydney South, respectively. Both cars will be on display at their respective showroom of origin and will be joined alternatively by their source of inspiration over the coming months – the original Porsche 911 from 1965.
As the story goes, the very first 911 example officially acquired Down Under back in 1965 was bought by South Australian sheep / cattle farmer Ron Angas from Norman Hamilton, the period’s Porsche Australia representative. It turns out he was aiming for a carefully planned specification – which is exactly what sparked the interest of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for the 2020 reimagination.
And with both local Australian centers being certified Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Partners it was a piece of cake to arrive at the conclusion that sees the timeless 911 able to hover through the ages and replicate some of the features of the 1965 model on the modern reincarnation.
The new Porsche Exclusive 911 type 992 models were carefully planned to mix and match the characteristics of the 1965 forerunner. For example, back in 1965 the 911 carried a five-speed manual that was believed irrelevant today in the wake of the technological progress summed up by the eight-speed “Porsche Doppelkupplung” (PDK) transmission.
On the other hand, the original “Steingrau” color was recreated through the use of “Crayon,” adding matching hues to the rear engine cover and the 20- / 21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design alloys hiding from inquisitive eyes the contrasting black calipers - all features inspired by the original from 1965.
The interior of both modern 911s mirrors the cockpit of their older counterpart. The Agave Green Club leather gets contrasting Crayon stitching and matching Agave seat belts, the illuminated door sills read “1965 Reimagined” and in order to emulate the original’s timber atmosphere the Porsche Manufaktur partners have opted for the environmentally-friendly Paldao Dark package.
