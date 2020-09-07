1983 Porsche 911 SC Is Why We Love the Simplicity of Black on Cars

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

Almost all cars look good in black – after all, together with white, it has been for years the color of choice for the majority of buyers – but not as good as Porsches do. Especially the ones of a bygone era, when the lines were curvier and the design more daring. 22 photos



That was cool, but this one is even cooler. We’re still talking about a 911, only this time an older one, coming from 1983. By that time, the 911 family was old enough to have quite the fanbase, and Porsche was experienced enough to make the model appealing to an even larger crowd by enlarging the family any chance it got.



The one here is a cabrio of the SC variety with the great, almost unaltered looks of its generation. It’s almost stock, but not quite. Careful changes to the body make it look wider and closer to the ground, while the black on it, at least as seen in the lights of the studio where the photos were taken, make it look both mean and elegant at the same time.



The things that stand out the most on the car are the four chromed Fiske forged wheels (17-inches in diameter). The biggest changes on the car’s body, especially the bulging fenders at the rear, were made to accommodate these wheels and the larger tires they come wrapped in.



A 3.0-liter is what animates the 911 SC, the same that was fitted on the car all those years ago. It is worked by a 5-speed manual transmission, and has the same power rating as in 1983: 180 hp. The engine shows 76,000 miles of aging ($122,000).



If you are in the market for such a clean-cut Porsche, you should know this one is too autoevolution's Porsche Month kicked off at the beginning of September and we’ve already seen a number of very exciting Porsches, most of them coming into the spotlight from many many decades ago. Some, including the 911 Carrera RS conversion we talked about earlier, presented themselves in the black we mentioned earlier.That was cool, but this one is even cooler. We’re still talking about a 911, only this time an older one, coming from 1983. By that time, the 911 family was old enough to have quite the fanbase, and Porsche was experienced enough to make the model appealing to an even larger crowd by enlarging the family any chance it got.The one here is a cabrio of the SC variety with the great, almost unaltered looks of its generation. It’s almost stock, but not quite. Careful changes to the body make it look wider and closer to the ground, while the black on it, at least as seen in the lights of the studio where the photos were taken, make it look both mean and elegant at the same time.The things that stand out the most on the car are the four chromed Fiske forged wheels (17-inches in diameter). The biggest changes on the car’s body, especially the bulging fenders at the rear, were made to accommodate these wheels and the larger tires they come wrapped in.A 3.0-liter is what animates the 911 SC, the same that was fitted on the car all those years ago. It is worked by a 5-speed manual transmission, and has the same power rating as in 1983: 180 hp. The engine shows 76,000 miles of aging ($122,000).If you are in the market for such a clean-cut Porsche, you should know this one is too for sale . The asking price is $55,000, which seems about right.