1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Is 1 Bad RS in Canada, Draws Quite the Attention

The RS moniker used by Porsche cars has been around for even before the 911 was originally launched. Its first use dates back to the late 1950s, when it was deployed on a variant of that time’s 718. Since then, it has been synonym with Porsche racing in various guises.
Needless to say, not all Porsches are born RSs. That leaves quite a lot of playroom for the aftermarket industry to come up with its own take on the Rennsport, and at times the results are not half bad.
The car in the gallery above is a 911 Carrera from 1995. At least, this is how it came into the world, as now it plays the RS card after several modifications were made to it. And they’re interesting enough for collectors to have already drawn a $51,000 pledge from a buyer on a specialized auction website.
First, the looks and comfort. Wrapped in black paint over a black leather interior, the car sports no sunroof, rear wiper, radio, rear seats, and air-conditioning system, because who needs all that when racing?
What the 911 does have are several RS-style body parts - front and rear spoilers, door panels, and 3.8RS badging at the rear, just above the license plate that reads 1BADRSR.
Why that particular badge? Well, the story goes that when the car got this new shape, in 2018, it also got a reworked heart. The six-cylinder powerplant was enhanced a little to displace 3.8-liters, and was also tuned with the addition of aftermarket camshafts and a custom ECU chip, among other things. The engine is worked by a six-speed manual.
All the changes meant the RS-wannabe develops a maximum of 284 horsepower and 246 lb-ft of torque.
There are 10 hours left in the bidding at the time of this writing and, as said, the tally is now at $51,000. The buyer will get the car, service records, a clean Carfax report, and transferable Quebec registration.
