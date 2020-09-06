Manhart Porsche 911 Turbo S Tears Up the Tarmac

4 Porsche 991 Turbo S Vs. 991.2 GT3 RS Drag Race Can Only Have One Winner

The Porsche 911 Turbo 991.2 is already an outdated model, after the introduction of the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo 992. But the Manhart tuning company thought differently and took it to a different level with the TR85 model. 7 photos



To get that performance, Manhart fitted new Michelin tires on the TR850. It has a set of Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires sized 255/30ZR21 on the front axle and 325/25ZR21 on the back. The Porsche 911 Turbo has always been a symbol - regardless of the year it has always been neck-to-neck with other supercars of the world. Its performances started to be even stronger after the introduction of the all-wheel-drive platform with the 993 generation back in 1995. With some support from Manhart performance, the 911 Turbo 991.2 entered into the same league as the Bugatti Divo.With a complete price of EUR 39.897,47 without tax, a 911 Turbo or Turbo S can receive the ultimate upgrade from the German tuner. Well, you might save EUR 1419.33 by not getting the decal set and the H&R suspension lowering kit.What you'll want is the performance kit, which will boost the car from 580 hp to a staggering 850 hp. The torque was increased from the standard 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) to 1090 Nm (803 lb-ft). To hold in position, the 7-speed PDK gearbox was upgraded as well, with more resilient clutches so it won't be obliterated at the first start.For the exhaust system, Manhart offeres a choice of downpipe system (export only) catless or a 200 cell cat. It was designed for better air-flow, so the new big turbochargers could breathe easily. Interesting thought, Manhart Performance kept the VTG (variable turbine geometry) system, which unique for a gasoline engine.The result is 2.4 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), which is exactly the same as the hugely more expensive Bugatti Divo, which is already sold-out. Precisely 4.9 seconds later, the Manhart TR850 clocks the 200 kph (124.27 mph) sprint and goes further up to 330 kph (205.05 mph). The Divo will past fly up to its 380 kph (236.12 mph) maximum speed.To get that performance, Manhart fitted new Michelin tires on the TR850. It has a set of Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires sized 255/30ZR21 on the front axle and 325/25ZR21 on the back.

Download attachment: (PDF)