ABT Awards 2020 Audi RS4 Avant With More Power and Sexy Visual Upgrades

5 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Faster Everywhere, Still Not the Range King

4 Porsche Taycan Gets Widebody Kit from Prior Design, Looks Like a GT3 RS

More on this:

New 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spotted in Traffic, the Wing Game Is Insane

Take a good look at this 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS prototype ladies and gentlemen drivers - that's not just related to the fact that it provides a more in-depth look compared to the first spy image we recently discussed . You see, in this time of emission reduction dominance, this is one of the performance heroes that keeps natural aspiration alive! 21 photos



Unlike the GT3, though, which will allow owners to mix the dual-clutch PDK and the manual with the "normal" and the Touring (no fixed rear wing) body styles as they please, the stopwatch dedication of the RS means this will only come in dual-clutch form. The aftermarket might just deal with that, though, as it has for the 991 incarnation of the 3RS.



Given the fact that the test car is in its early stages of public testing, heavy cladding covers various RS-specific details, so you can expect air extractors on the front wings, along with cooling vents on the frunk lid and a fresh design for the lower rear end, diffuser and central exhaust setup included.



And with the GT3 prototypes having showcased rear wings the size of what the 991-gen GT3 RS used to pack, it's only natural to see this 992 GT3 RS sporting the type of wing you'd expect to find on a 911 GT3 Cup racecar.



A serious diet is also on the list, since reducing weight is the best way to improve all-round performance, while the track-savvy overall setup of the vehicle will ensure the driving experience is uber-immersive.



PS: Meanwhile, Porsche is keeping us busy with the release of the facelifted While the "standard" 992-gen GT3, which should make its public debut within the next twelve months, is expected to be animated by a 4.0-liter flat-six with at least 500 horsepower on tap, the Rennsport model will obviously take that to the next level - while its engine could maintain the displacement, it will deliver at least an extra 20 ponies, while coming with an even spicier character.Unlike the GT3, though, which will allow owners to mix the dual-clutch PDK and the manual with the "normal" and the Touring (no fixed rear wing) body styles as they please, the stopwatch dedication of the RS means this will only come in dual-clutch form. The aftermarket might just deal with that, though, as it has for the 991 incarnation of the 3RS.Given the fact that the test car is in its early stages of public testing, heavy cladding covers various RS-specific details, so you can expect air extractors on the front wings, along with cooling vents on the frunk lid and a fresh design for the lower rear end, diffuser and central exhaust setup included.And with the GT3 prototypes having showcased rear wings the size of what the 991-gen GT3 RS used to pack, it's only natural to see this 992 GT3 RS sporting the type of wing you'd expect to find on a 911 GT3 Cup racecar.A serious diet is also on the list, since reducing weight is the best way to improve all-round performance, while the track-savvy overall setup of the vehicle will ensure the driving experience is uber-immersive.PS: Meanwhile, Porsche is keeping us busy with the release of the facelifted 2021 Panamera , which has seen the Turbo S badge returning with a 2.9s 0 to 60 mph time and a Nurburgring number of 7:29.81.