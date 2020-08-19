2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Faster Everywhere, Still Not the Range King

Porsche is diligently updating its first series-production fully electric model to keep up with the competition – both old and new. And the company has spared no expenses – specifically because is charging its clients extra for most of them – as the new model year brings a raft of improvements in terms of performance, efficiency, technology and even styling.
Back in June, North American manufacturer Tesla took the world by storm – yet again – for premiering the first-ever EV to break the official EPA 400-miles range rating with its Tesla Model S Long Range Plus model (402 miles). This very month emerging automaker Lucid Motors came down on the figure with a spectacular independent test allegedly hitting 517 miles of range with the yet unreleased Air limousine.
Now Porsche is revealing its 2021 Taycan Turbo S flagship EV that features a host of enhancements across the board – except for that darn mileage rating. Well, you cannot have everything in life – aka you should reconcile with the fact that Porsche’s sporty ideology transcends the mileage race.
As such, the German company has come up with a few changes that are totally worthy of our attention. For starters, the 2021 model is faster. Both in terms of acceleration and charging performance.
The former includes an updated Launch Control sprint to 200 kph (124 mph) in 9.6 seconds (-0.2s), while the quarter mile time is now in the 10.7s ballpark instead of the earlier 10.8s. The latter includes a new optional on-board AC charger capable of sipping electrons at 22kW instead of the 11kW standard.
Inside the cockpit Porsche suggests clients should upgrade to the newly optional color head-up display and tries to dupe them into shelling out some money every single month through a connected service called Functions on Demand (FoD).
This feature makes use of the OTA (over-the-air) software update capabilities to bring certain functions after the purchase is complete – the previously-available Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM) is now joined by Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive. Clients can opt for a monthly-based subscription payment or a one-time purchase if they want them added on top of the car’s original configuration.
Last, but not least, the appearance of the 2021 Taycan Turbo S can be enhanced with the Carbon Sport Design package and no less than seven new exterior shades: Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic.
