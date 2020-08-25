Emory Motorsports Treats This 1968 Porsche 911 to a Full Restoration

Look, the gifted folks over at Emory Motorsports are no strangers to crafting some of the most fascinating Porsche restomods you will ever witness. The firm was established by Rod Emory back in 1996, but his family’s involvement in the automotive industry goes all the way back to 1948, when Rod’s grandfather, Neil Emory founded the Valley Custom Shop in Burbank, California.
In the ‘60s, Neil and his son, Gary started working with Chick Iverson Porsche, “launching the family’s long association with the Porsche brand.” Later on, this link was solidified when Gary Emory laid the groundwork for his own business, namely Parts Obsolete. As of today, the workshop is still known “as the go-to place” for rare Porsche components, contributing to the restoration process of countless memorable classics.
Over the years, Emory Motorsports rebuilt over 170 Porsche 356s and 911s, as well as a few of the manufacturer’s GT Works racers, such as a 904-6, two 908s and even the legendary Gmund SL. Just in case you haven’t already guessed, these guys aren’t playing around!
“Each car comes together as if we were building it for ourselves, yet each one is tailored to the owner’s specific tastes and requirements.”
Inside its steel monocoque chassis, a rear-mounted 2.0-liter SOHC flat-six powerplant would generate up to 140 bhp at 6,500 rpm, along with 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. While these figures may not be particularly interesting today, we’ll have to keep in mind that we are talking about a vehicle that’s been launched over half a century ago.
Emory Motorsports' creation goes by the name of 911K Outlaw, honoring one of Porsche’s only five short-tail (or Kurzheck) track beasts, the 908-010. As such, the mixture of cream white and yellow ochre paintwork intends to pay tribute to 908-010's unique race livery.
KW coilover gas shocks.
Additionally, you will notice a few rally-style cues that immediately indicate you’re dealing with one hell of a machine. These include red air horns equipped underneath its front bumper and a couple of auxiliary hood-mounted headlights, as well as new front and rear bumpers.
However, were I 911K’s owner, I probably wouldn’t feel too comfortable taking this baby off-road. I mean, voluntarily getting its perfect bodywork dirty would just make me feel uneasy. Lastly, a 2.5-liter twin-plug engine hides below the modified decklid, breathing through an upgraded dual exhaust system with cookie-cutter megaphone inserts. The new mill is fully capable of delivering up to 190 hp.
And there we have it. Thanks to Emory Motorsports’ painstaking efforts, we can say that this 1968 Porsche 911 has aged extremely well! Can you imagine how stoked their customer must’ve been when introduced to the beautiful 911K Outlaw?
