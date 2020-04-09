Caterham Super Seven 1600 Revealed with Most Power Ever, Two Chassis

New car reveals are not very common these days, at a time when the world is sheltering in place to escape a potential contamination. After auto shows have been canceled across the world, most new car launches are now in limbo, waiting for the skies to clear.
This is mostly true for mainstream companies, as niche carmakers, the ones that don’t release as many cars per year, seem not to mind the status quo. Take Caterham, for instance, which on Thursday pulled the wraps off its latest car, the Super Seven 1600.
Part of the family of vehicles that also started with the limited-edition Sprint and Super Sprint models, the new Super Seven is meant to be a nod to the cars of the 1970s and the feeling of driving them.
The vehicle has been designed in the purest Caterham style. There are the classic-look flared front wings, the seemingly free-floating headlights and, above all, the positioning of the spare wheel at the back, in a very visible and classic position.
Inside, the Caterham Super Seven 1600 shows wooden-rimmed steering wheel and leather upholstery tailored in a retro-design.
Under the hood of the car sits a Ford Sigma four-cylinder engine 1.6-liter in displacement, linked to a 5 speed manual transmission and developing 135 bhp. That makes the new Super Seven the most powerful interpretation of its kind.
“We’re excited to introduce the most powerful Super Seven ever built, a reimagining of a true modern icon, delivering exactly what the original was designed to offer – a focus on driving feel and race-inspired upgrades but with some touches of luxury to the finishes,” said in a statement Caterham CEO Graham Macdonald
The Super Seven 1600 is the first Caterham vehicle to be offered in both the standard S3 wheelbase, but also in larger one called SV. The models are already on sale, for prices that start at £33,495 in the UK.
