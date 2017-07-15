Caterham Celebrates Donington Circuit's Anniversary With Limited-Run Seven 420R

Although less popular than the fan favorite Silverstone, Donington is up there with the greatest circuits currently operational in the UK. Re-opened in 1977, Donington marks its 40th anniversary with a very special take on the Caterham 420.

“With many of our motorsport series’ taking place at Donington over the years, it’s a fitting celebration to see a limited edition Seven endorsed by one of the most prestigious race tracks in the UK,” declared Graham Macdonald, the automaker's chief executive officer. Bearing in mind the standard specification of the Baptized 420R Donington Edition and based on the Lotus Seven- inspired lightweight sports car at the heart of the Caterham brand, the limited-run model is available in standard S3 or optional SV flavors. Boiled down to the basics, the latter variant is a wider and longer Caterham Seven chassis.Only 10 vehicles will be built, with each and every single one to be assembled at the BookaTrack workshop at Donington Park. To ensure exclusivity, each build is accompanied by a hand-made commemorative plaque. What's more, each example of the 420R Donington Edition will be allocated a track-related name. Think the likes of Old Hairpin, Craner Curves, and Redgate.Beyond the neat-looking exterior touches, this member of the Caterham Seven family is powered by a 2.0-liter Ford -developed Duratec four-cylinder engine mated to Sadev six-speed sequential transmission with a limited-slip differential. The 210 brake horsepower, meanwhile, are sent high in the rev range to the Avon ZZR tires. To ensure outstanding control in the twisties, unique spring rates for the dampers are on the go-faster menu.The Superlight cage is joined by carbon vinyl half doors, an aeroscreen, and a carbon vinyl tonneau. The nosecone, meanwhile, comes from the range-topping 620 for added eye-catching factor. Caterham hasn’t made the pricing public, but bear in mind the bog-standard 420 starts from £27,995.“With many of our motorsport series’ taking place at Donington over the years, it’s a fitting celebration to see a limited edition Seven endorsed by one of the most prestigious race tracks in the UK,” declared Graham Macdonald, the automaker's chief executive officer. Bearing in mind the standard specification of the Donington Edition is fabulous even for the keenest of keen drivers, this bad boy is definitely made to be hooned on the track.