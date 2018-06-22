Caterham Waiting List Extends To Fall 2019

If you place an order for the Caterham of your dreams right now, the Crawley-based automaker will deliver the Seven you want no sooner than in the fall of 2019. Not bad at all for a boutique company that opened shop in the year 1973 to produce the Lotus 7 under license, right? But then again, that’s just half the story.

On that note, wanna bet the Caterham Seven will go electric at some point in the future? According to the automaker’s numbers for 2017, no less than 667 cars were ordered last year, 51 more than in 2016. The ramp-up from 2017 represents Caterham’s best year of business in more than two decades and the second year-on-year increase.“The 60th anniversary of the Seven was always a year we intended to celebrate and reflect on our incredible heritage,” said chief executive officer Graham Macdonald, adding that the 2017 results have surpassed even the company’s own expectations.Speaking to AutoRAI.nl , Caterham also confirmed that the 275 and 485 are the best-selling models outside the United Kingdom. The 165 and 335, however, are no longer available to order “due to the new EU emissions regulations where WLTP has replaced the New European Driving Cycle testing procedure.”As a consequence of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure going into effect, Caterham is now pouring its resources into complying with the new emissions regulations in the Old Continent. The 275 and 485 are currently being homologated in the European Union, with the rest of the lineup to follow suit.Over in the automaker’s domestic market, the lineup starts with the 0.66-liter three-cylinder turbocharged 160. At the other end of the scale, there’s the 620R. Money-wise, the 160 starts from £17,495 while the 620R comes in at a whopping £51,990.Every Seven in the Caterham lineup is a testament to the genius of Colin Chapman of Lotus and the 7. Produced between 1957 and 1972, the lightweight open-top sports car found success both on the road and on the racetrack.On that note, wanna bet the Caterham Seven will go electric at some point in the future?