Caterham Seven 620R Does 19 Donuts in 60 Seconds for New Record

A donut eating record? I think we'd all be up for that, provided there was enough water at the end to wash all that sweetness away and a straight jacket to keep us from doing anything stupid during the sugar rush that would follow.
A donut making
record? What could be more boring than that? You sprinkle the yeast over warm water, let stand for 5 minutes, mix flour, milk and some eggs, and then deep-fry the dough in hot oil. It's not rocket science - any grandmother can do it.
Wait, you were talking about another kind of donuts? Oh, great, thanks for stopping me in time and not allowing me to make a fool out of myself. Yes, that would explain how watching somebody do that kind of dounts wouldn't be such a bore.
Caterham
is celebrating 60 years since its first Seven model, so it decided to mark the occasion by setting a new world record. It hasn't been validated by the Guinness World Records from what we can understand, so feel free to attempt to beat it if you like - and make sure to send us a video as well.
The idea was to take a Caterham Seven - one of the best vehicles for this task given the excellent view you get of the inside front wheel and the donut hole represented by that cone - and see how many donuts
it could perform during 60 seconds.
Behind the wheel of the British sports car is legendary athlete Sir Chris Hoy. Chris is a former six-times Olympic cycling champion - the bit that got him the knighthood - and is now filling his time by acting as a racing driver. Among other things, he took part in last year's 24 Hours Le Mans endurance competition.
His weapon of choice for the feat was the Caterham Seven 620R
, the most powerful road car built by the British outlet. Considering it only had to spin around that 314 hp was a bit of an overkill, but we're not going to complain.
You can see his full attempt as well as a more cinematic presentation of the event at the Donington Park below. Just don't hold it against it if you'll suddenly feel the urge to grab a few donuts. Whichever kind you prefer.