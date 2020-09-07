Pristine 1963 Aston Martin DB5 Is Your Chance to Feel Like a Real James Bond

You think James Bond and you think impeccably tailored suits, gorgeous ladies and smart one-liners that have the ability to instantly charm them, a hectic, action-packed lifestyle, and Aston Martins. You could be one step closer to a James Bond.
Aston Martin DB5s are rare to find and they cost a fortune – even continuation models are incredibly expensive. This one currently listed on Bring A Trailer will probably cost a fortune, too, but at least it’s on the market. It’s also in pristine condition, despite seeing multiple ownership and being duly loved since the time it left the Newport Pagnell facility.
In fact, chassis no. 1348/R is one of just 898 original DB5s built at the facility between 1963 and 1965. It came in the original Dubonnet color, but has since been painted a very Bond-worthy Silver Mink, with a gray Connolly leather interior that’s been refurbished recently in accordance to the original specification. Sold in November 1963, it stayed with its first owner until 1967. The second owner used it on the daily for the next 10 years.
Until 2008, when it made its way to Canada, the DB5 spent time with a handful of classic car collectors. It is now being sold by a dealer in Texas, with a clean Washington State title and all the documentation attesting its history, including invoices for all the maintenance work done, going back all the way to the ‘90s.
This DB5 is a right-hand-drive powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter DOHC straight-six, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox from ZF: it is, in fact, one of the first DB5s to be fitted with it. Rated for 290 hp, this is the car that will help you catch those (fictional) bad guys at speeds of up to 145 mph (233 kph). It has 13,000 miles (20,921 km) on the odo and boasts interior equipment like reclining seats, power windows, a Motorola radio and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.
In 2017, this car won the Rolling Sculpture Award at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance and its class at the 2019 Concours d’Elegance of America.
The auction ends in 3 days, with bidding currently sitting at $500,000, which is like change from between your sofa cushions to what this is really worth.
