Porsche-Powered Volkswagen Beetle Das Rod Sells for Cheap, Deserves Much More

Historically, Porsche’s and Volkswagen’s destinies have been intertwined for decades. That’s why it’s nothing spectacular when you hear about a custom project that involves the two names. But what if you throw some good-old American hot rod style into the mix?
That was the idea of the garages behind the Das Rod, once a beat-down Volkswagen Beetle that received a Porsche heart transplant and a hot rod-style plastic surgery. And despite all this, it still went for cheap during a recent online auction.
Das Rod is, like most builds of its kind, a collaborative effort of several garages across the U.S. In all, crews spent over 1,000 hours spread over a five year period to complete the work. And their efforts were worth it, as the build received countless awards starting with the 2015 Grand National Roadster Show.
So, what is it exactly? Well, this is without a doubt the Frankenstein of the auto world.
The Beetle shell and chassis were mixed with Ford parts (front axle, spindles), Camaro hardware (brake discs), Studebaker tiny pieces (the hinges that allow the suicide doors to swing), and C5 Corvette headlights.
The body, which sits on an extended and lifted wheelbase, hides in there a 1.8-liter engine of Porsche 914 origin. Handled by a California group called Frank and Kit's Garage, it develops an estimated 150 horsepower, handled through a four-speed manual developed by another California group, KCR Transmissions.
Visually, Das Rod retains the classic look of the Beetle, only now it is caught between the four open wheels. All the lines of the body have been rounded for a more 1930s look, and end in the open interior capable of seating four.
Despite all the things going for it, Das Rod didn’t manage to make much of an impression during the mentioned online auction. It sold for just a little over $26,000, which most likely is below what Das Rod cost to put together.
