2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Here: Modern and Less Opulent, but Just as Luxurious

2 Mister NASCAR Jim France Visits the Office Where His Father Met Enzo in Maranello

More on this:

"Fierri Enzo" Is for Sale, a Unique Chance to Own the Worst Piece of Car History

We've covered replica cars before, and we were very rarely impressed with the results. This time, though, we simply can't look away, albeit for all the wrong reasons. 7 photos



You'd be excused if you wanted to have that look while holding a sledgehammer or a flamethrower in the true abomination-fighting spirit mankind has been known for throughout its history. Indeed, seeing this thing can get the worst out of somebody, but at the end of the day it's worth remembering it's not the car's fault.



Hiding underneath this custom body - and doing a very good job - is a 1986



Not one panel survived the



But whoever buys this thing will do so for that custom body. No, not because they have a strange taste for hideous things, but for this particular vehicle's story. You'll never find yourself short of an anecdote with this one. It's up to you whether you want to share how it won the "Concours d'Lemons Worst in Show" award or how it managed to get into the 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering in one of the greatest automotive farces of all time.



At the time of writing, the bidding sits at $4,500 with three days left. If you're interested, you can head over to Doug DeMuro's website The "Fierri Enzo" - the name will make a lot more sense in a minute, in case you're not familiar with the... thing already - has actually featured on our website before. Earlier this year, it was driven by Jay Leno himself, a sign that he too was struck by the absurdity of this creation and wanted to give it a closer look.You'd be excused if you wanted to have that look while holding a sledgehammer or a flamethrower in the true abomination-fighting spirit mankind has been known for throughout its history. Indeed, seeing this thing can get the worst out of somebody, but at the end of the day it's worth remembering it's not the car's fault.Hiding underneath this custom body - and doing a very good job - is a 1986 Pontiac Fiero (hence the Fierri Enzo name). In case you're not familiar with the model, google it. It's one of the rather cool designs of the '80s, a miniature coupe with very distinct Japanese influences that looks like a mix between a Camaro and a Toyota MR2.Not one panel survived the Ferrari Enzo conversion. Sadly, the powertrain remained exactly the same, though, despite the V12 stickers on the body and actual mockup engine placed under the glass panel at the rear. That means the Fierri Enzo is moved by a 2.8-liter V6 engine developing an underwhelming 140 hp and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque. The four-speed automatic transmission doesn't do anything to hurry things up either.But whoever buys this thing will do so for that custom body. No, not because they have a strange taste for hideous things, but for this particular vehicle's story. You'll never find yourself short of an anecdote with this one. It's up to you whether you want to share how it won the "Concours d'Lemons Worst in Show" award or how it managed to get into the 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering in one of the greatest automotive farces of all time.At the time of writing, the bidding sits at $4,500 with three days left. If you're interested, you can head over to Doug DeMuro's website carsandbids , but not before you visit a doctor. Whether it's an eye doctor or the one that starts with "psy" and ends with "chiatrist," that's your call.