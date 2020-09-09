Porsche 993 Flat-Six Inspired Espresso Machine Has Titanium and Carbon Fiber

You’ve been told that this here shop is the place to go if you’re a Porsche lover, but no one has told you why. At the door, you’re greeted by a hostess that leads you to your seats. You sit and wait patiently for a couple of menus and upon the waiter's arrival you say, “I’ve been told this is the place to be if I am a Porsche lover. Was I informed correctly?” The waiter smiles and answers, “Please, come with me.”
Puzzled, you slowly stand and follow him inside to the bar. As you enter, you see Porsche memorabilia everywhere. photos of golden days and championships won, some trophies, and even a Porsche sigil sitting above the bar. The waiter asks you to have a seat at the bar. Sitting there you see something like an engine block on the bar. Upon closer inspection you realize it looks a lot like the internal works of your 993, but coffee is pouring out of it.
That’s right folks, coffee. What you’re looking at is simply an espresso machine made in the image of our four-wheeled god, the 993 flat-six engine. Ok, maybe not simply, but you’ll get the idea soon enough.
993 served best. Even the creators of this coffee machine, Super Veloce, tell us the design is for Porsche lovers everywhere.
Now, don’t freak out or anything, but this beast comes in at a current manufacturers price of $12,075 or 10,200 Euro. For this price, you could honestly do a barn find and pick up an old Porsche for probably half that.
If you’re not a coffee lover, then you might not get spending over 10-grand on a coffee machine. But if you are, keep reading.
It’s not really an espresso machine that would be considered out of budget, taking into consideration your average coffee shop espresso machine is anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000, maybe more depending on certain criteria. So this one falls right in the middle of all that.
To start, it’s a capsule espresso maker, meaning you don’t put freshly ground coffee in it, but rather an encapsulated mix that is opened by the machine when ready for use.
Porsche it represents. We can start with the use of surgical grade stainless steel and aluminum alloys. To top it all off the use of titanium and carbon fiber are sure to offer a long-lasting life.
The engine block is completed in anodized satin black while the cylinder heads are anodized bright black. All from stainless steel and titanium. While the use of carbon fiber is on the cam covers. All of this brings this beast to a total weight of 47 pounds (21.5 kg).
You sit and watch as the bartender's hands put the machine in order and soon two espresso are lain before you in cups. You look at the coffee, then the machine, and then the bartender, who is motioning for you to go back to your table in classic Italian style.
Back at the table, you start smiling and tell you spouse all about what just happened. Another coffee later you take her inside and she too begins to understand why the smiles.
