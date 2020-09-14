Custom Ford F-150 Raptor Has 750 HP 5.0-Liter V8 Engine, Short Flatbed

If there was any doubt before, the launch of the RAM 1500 TRX leaves Ford no choice: the carmaker needs to throw two more cylinders under the hood for the next gen of its performance pickup truck if it wants to stay relevant.
Whether this will come before or after Ford launches the next-gen Raptor remains to be seen, but the fact is that the F-150 is not the top dog anymore. Well, at least as far as performance sheets are concerned, since sales still look pretty strong. That's because the launch of the TRX hasn't suddenly made the Raptor any worse than it was - it's just a psychological thing: "yes, I'm a Ford fan, but why do I have to make do with six cylinders while the RAM bunch gets to play with eight?"
Well, rather than wait, some people decided to take things into their own hands, though they chose a pretty weird path. Instead of taking a Raptor and having its engine swapped, this happy owner bought a 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat with the optional 5.0-liter V8 engine. They then brought it to PaxPower where it went through quite a few modifications before it ended up in this strange form you see it here.
We'll start with the most striking of the mods, which is the short flatbed. It was a completely custom build made by Turnkey Industries and hides a pneumatic suspension underneath that offers comfort during daily driving but can also handle heavy loads when the need arises. It's probably not to everyone's taste, but it suits the needs of its owner who works in construction.
Moving on to the less practical and more attractive stuff, the build gets an OEM Raptor body and suspension (for the front axle, we imagine, since the rear is fitted with the adjustable one), but also a Stage 2 Whipple supercharger for that Coyote V8 to boost its power to a very respectable 750 hp.
The team at PaxPower is no stranger to turning Ford F-150 trucks into veritable Raptors, it's just the rear part of this particular one that makes it stand out. We're not entirely sure how well it handles off-road with such a short rear-wheel travel, but we guess as long as the client is happy, the rest doesn't really matter.
