This Barely-Driven Amphicar Deserves a Chance, Because It’s Both Car and Boat

Back in the ‘60s, the idea of having a car that could just as easily double as a boat was an oddly appealing one. So much so that Hans Trippel created the Amphicar, some 4,000 of which were made in three years.
Many of them still linger around and remain some of the surest ways of getting all eyes on you. Legend has it that U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in particular had a very soft spot for these things, owning at least one and using it to feign brake failure as he barreled into the lake. If you giggled at this visual, here’s your chance to pull one such prank on your friends.
A barely-driven Amphicar 770 is now available for sale on eBay. The seller is Classic Auto Mall from Morgantown, Pennsylvania, and the listing makes it clear that this item has never touched water. The text mentions a reluctance to launch it as a boat out of fear a leak would sink it, and that’s probably to do with the fact that there are some places on the body where rust has appeared.
With just 1,981 miles (3,188 km) on the clock, this 1964 model hasn’t been taken out as it deserves. That said, it will need some proper TLC before the new owner hits the road in it, or especially if they plan on seeing how well it floats as a boat.
Powered by a Triumph Herald engine, it uses a 4-speed manual transmission and RWD to move on land. To move (very slowly) on water, it uses twin propellers. This probably won’t come as a surprise, but the Amphicar wasn’t a good car, nor was it a particularly outstanding boat.
But this is a rare chance to own a piece of history, and one impressive automotive novelty. Bidding for this model is now sitting at $29,870 with 3 more days to go, but reserve hasn’t been met yet. The video at the bottom of the page shows a fully restored Amphicar being taken out – just to offer you a taste of the amazing (slow-speed) adventures that could lie ahead if you decide on buying it.
