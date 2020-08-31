New Ford F-150 Raptor Will Have 5.2-Liter GT500 V8 and Hybrid V6

Ford wants the Raptor to have its cake and eat it at the same time. The engine of this all-new performance truck has caused much speculation and a new report suggests this performance truck wants to continue the legacy of the EcoBoost while also competing with the Ram Rebel TRX.
As you all know, Ram just revealed the TRX, essentially a Rebel that can deal with the Hellcat engine and its insane power. This outguns the 3.5L EcoBoost in the old Raptor by over 200 horsepower, and it seems Ford wants to take its trophy back.
How? By offering two engines. In this latest YouTube video, TFL states that it has inside information on this subject. It's so fresh that they haven't even published a video yet, but you can probably already see where this is going.
The base 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor engine will be the PowerBoost HO, which means it's going to have a hybrid V6 twin-turbo engine. PowerBoost is the new Ford hybrid tech, and HO means high output, suggesting we could see more than the previous 450 horsepower. The video talks about the Lincoln Aviator engine and its 494 horsepower from a 3-liter, but this is unconfirmed.
We still don't understand how electricity is going to make this truck better. But Ford hasn't let us down yet, and the suspension tech alone will make the 2021 Raptor worth buying. But that still doesn't explain how the TRX will be taken down.
A second engine option will be available in the F-150 Raptor, and it might be a limited edition. That's right, it's the 5.2-liter supercharged V8, which already makes the Shelby GT500 one of the most powerful muscle cars. Obviously, Ford will go for the maximum possible power to go after the Ram. And with two sources now talking about the same thing, it's pretty clear this is happening.
