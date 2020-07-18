Ford Bronco Sport Raptor 2-Door Needs a Focus RS Engine

It's clear Ford understands just how important the Bronco revival is, as it's brought out not only the 2- and 4-door versions, but also the Bronco Sport. It's not the most important model in the range, but we still think it might get a performance version.
The Bronco Sport is like a Ford Escape with a muscle suit on top. That might sound a little fake, but you can do a lot with a normal SUV platform, including going fast. A few years ago, we had a rumor about the Escape getting ST or RS versions, and it's obvious the 2.3-liter turbo engine would fit both of them.
Today, we found this interesting rendering of a Bronco Sport 2-door by Kleber Silva. The highlight is the Raptor conversion with the obvious Fox suspension lift, fender flairs, and the chunky front end. This is obviously total overkill, but we like some of that on our SUVs.
Now, the Bronco Sport could probably handle just as much power as the defunct but totally awesome Focus RS hyper hatch. If Ford lets the SUV have that trick AWD system too, it could also turn into a drift rally machine, thus worthy of the Raptor name.
The whole point of the Bronco Sport is to expand Ford's off-road portfolio to an even larger market. Right now, the two most capable and expensive trims offer a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 245 horsepower. The Badlands model packs with a locking rear diff, better tires and superior approach and departure angles to everything in this class.
Beyond that, Kleber Silva also rendered a 2-door version of the normal Bronco Sport, which looks almost exactly like an old Land Rover Freelander aka the LR2. It's fitting, considering Ford and Land Rover used to be conjoined. There's obviously no need for an SUV with fewer doors these days, and the Sport model is already short enough, but it's nice to pretend we're back in the 1990s.
