2021 Ford Bronco "Woodie Wonder" Shows Retro Look

The 2021 Ford Bronco has sent everybody's jaws to the floor and one of the reasons for this is the complexity of the model range, so one might imagine there's no need to take the offroader down the customization route. Then again, given the ever-increasing need for such developments, the newcomer will get its fair share of custom work, as highlighted by this rendering.
The pixel painting that now occupies our screens gives the two-door Bronco an even more outdoors-oriented look, since it gifts the vehicle with wood paneling.
Sure, you would expect the doors and the rear fenders to be the same, but at least the digital work sees the material being featured on the upper side of the vehicle.
Then there's the canoe sitting on the roof rack of the Blue Oval machine, which comes to show the said addition isn't just here for the look.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel is the digital artist responsible for this work - keep in mind that this virtual proposal features the Sasquatch package, which takes the offroad abilities of the Bronco from good to brilliant. And you can recognize this thanks to the 17-inch beadlock-compatible wheels shod in 35-inch mud tires.
Oh, and in case you're wondering, Ford never offered the Bronco, a model that was born back in 1965, with wood paneling, even though multiple custom builds saw the vehicle receive this sort of hardware.
While we're talking about personalizing the new Bronco, you'll be reminded that Ford is well aware of such needs. As such, when the vehicle reaches showrooms early next year, it will come with over 200 available accessories, around 50% of these destined for the Bronco Sport - a part of these bits will come from Ford Performance, while the rest will be authorized aftermarket pieces, so owners don't have to void the warranty when installing them.
