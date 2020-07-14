The Checkmate by Wally Yachts is for Sale - Can’t be Found on Amazon

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Is an Escape In Wolf’s Clothing

Next to its mid-size sibling , the Bronco Sport may not seem all that much of an off-roader. However, the Escape-based crossover is worthy of being called as such. 50 photos



The 2.0-liter engine is more like it, packing more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the golden standard from Jeep. Good for 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, the four-cylinder turbo is exclusive to the Badlands and First Edition trim levels.



Lower down the spectrum, we have the Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are standard, and the 2.0-liter models mentioned earlier feature additional cooling for the automatic transmission and rear-drive unit.



If you’re looking for maximum off-road capability, the Badlands is the one to buy. 29-inch tires with deep treads help the adventure-oriented model drive over relatively rough terrain, but not as rough as what the mid-size Bronco can handle. The Badlands and First Edition can also wade through 23.6 inches of water.



Like the mid-size Bronco, the Sport also features G.O.A.T. Modes. Seven of them instead of eight, namely Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Mud/Ruts, and Rock Crawl. What’s missing from this list is Baja mode, but hey, don’t forget that this fellow here isn’t meant to bash dunes into submission with its unibody platform.



The suspension system of the Bronco Sport is also worthy of highlighting. “Uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops” and “46-millimeter monotube rear shocks” are featured, and the Trail Control system is meant to aid the driver off the beaten path at speeds of up to 20 mph forward and 6 mph in reverse.



"Bronco Sport has the toughness and smarts to help turn off-road novices into 4x4 pros," said Ford chief product development and purchasing officer Hau Thai-Tang. You can now reserve the smaller of the two Bronco models for $100, and pricing for the Base has been confirmed to start at $26,660 excluding destination charge.

