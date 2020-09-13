Top Gear First Look: A Porsche Cayman on the Wall of Death, That Lambo Crash

An exact premiere date for the 29th season of Top Gear is yet to be announced, but the good news is that promo work is already underway. Two brand new previews have been released.
Producers estimate that the new season will debut either in late 2020 or very early next year, so fans still have a long wait ahead. To tide them over, here are two brand new clips that offer a tiny taste of what’s coming their way – and, as usual, it’s action-packed.
The extended preview, which you will find at the bottom of the page in the YouTube clip, shows Paddy McGuinness being put to the test on at least a couple of occasions. “How can we get the ratings? We’ll kill them all!” he says at one point, as he and co-hosts Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris contemplate the wall of death challenge he (McGuinness) is about to do.
Based on the preview, McGuinness was the only one to drive on the wall of death, and he did it in an old insurance write-off Porsche Cayman, according to reports. This being a teaser, we’re only shown the most tense moments, like when McGuinness is more or less talking to himself about how “this doesn’t feel good.”
Another this-doesn’t-feel-good moment is the Lamborghini crash McGuinness got into at Elvington Airfield, as he tried to get a 1991 Diablo to do 200 mph (322 kph) as part of a ‘90s supercar challenge. The co-hosts were also taking part in it, with Freddie at the wheel of a Jaguar XJ220 and Chris in a Ferrari F40. McGuinness lost control of the car and went off the road, crashing through a fence and ruining the Lambo.
This occurred in June this year and, at the time, McGuinness said he hoped the car could still be fixed to be included in the show. We’ll know whether that turned out to be the case when the episode airs.
Other highlights from the previews include zip-wiring in Wales, skiing in holiday rentals in Cyprus, an off-road ice cream truck, and taking three EVs to McGuinness’ hometown Bolton.
The Twitter preview is much shorter, and shows racing against a fighter jet and going off-road, with a twist.
The boys are making a splash on a new @TopGear_BBCA on @BBCAMERICA this Sunday at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/Vt8zxWWumH— Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) September 12, 2020