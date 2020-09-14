1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR Painting by Former Hot Wheels Exec Going for $10K

His name is Felix Holst and for a time he was the Vice President and Head of Design at Hot Wheels. For a while now he has been in the business of making unique paintings centered, just like the Hot Wheels, on the most iconic cars of our age.
You may or may not be familiar with Holst’s paintings, so to be a bit clearer about what he does we included in the gallery above just one: a recreation of the Porsche 911 Carrera RSR that in 1973 won the Targa Florio open road endurance in Sicily, Italy. The man is also responsible for equally exciting paintings of the 911ST tribute, 3.0CSL Batmobile, and Alfa Romeo GTAm, among others, but those are stories for some other time.
The Porsche painting is currently selling on an auctions website with no reserve. At the time of this writing, there’s only one day left in the bidding process, and the tally is already at $10,000 - and reaching this level was a huge leap, given how the previous bid was of only $6,911.
The painting is made in mixed acrylic and spray paint, measures 47″ x 36″ (119 x 91 cm), and it will be shipped to the buyer in a crate, at the bidder’s expense.
As for the car it depicts, we’re talking about the Carrera RS-derived RSR equipped with flared fenders, large 9″ and 11″ wide Fuchs wheels, and cross-drilled brakes from a 917. At the rear of the car sat a reworked version of the 2.8-liter of the engine fitted on the RS.
There’s one more exciting piece of information coming with the news of this painting selling, and that is the fact that the former Hot Wheels exec is currently in the process of building a Ford Model A hot rod. The idea for a Porsche painting was born of this project, he says, as he wondered whether Porsche cars could be hot rods in their own rights.
