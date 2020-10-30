Keep Your Milk Cold Anywhere There’s Sunlight - Refrigeration for the Masses

This Custom Triumph Speed Triple Is A Stunning One-Man Feat

Stan Evans’ sheer passion for one-of-a-kind motorcycles led to the birth of this majestic undertaking. 9 photos DOHC inline-three monstrosity, with four valves per cylinder head and a colossal displacement of no less than 1,050cc. Additionally, the engine boasts a healthy compression ratio of 12.0:1.



At around 9,250 rpm, the powerplant will generate as much as 128 hp. On the other hand, a feral torque output of 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 7,500 rpm. A six-speed transmission feeds the engine’s sheer force to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the machine to reach a solid top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).



Now, let’s proceed with a thorough analysis of a custom Speed Triple that does a neat job at looking seriously rad. The author behind this surreal creature goes by the name of



For starters, the moto artist went about installing countless state-of-the-art items to achieve the desired aesthetic. You will find a Renthal handlebar, a titanium sprocket guard and a pair of adjustable rear-mounted foot pegs from LSL, as well as a Motodemic EVO headlight unit and Motobox LED turn signals. Speed Triple’s standard hoops were discarded to make room for OZ counterparts.



The bike’s forks were blessed with top-shelf springs from Ohlins’ inventory, while the rear suspension received a single Nitron shock absorber. Furthermore, stopping power is improved by a selection of Brembo components. The original muffler was swapped out in favor of an aftermarket counterpart from Compwekes.



