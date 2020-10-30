Volcon Grunt Off-Road Motorcycle to Use Linear Motors and Camburg Suspension

Here are the High-Performance Features of the Hyundai i20 N

Not long ago the world got wind of a startup from Texas called Volcon. The company got in the business of making off-road powersports vehicles, all fueled by electricity, and featuring either two or four wheels. 6 photos



The company is currently hard at work trying to get the Grunt ready for a market launch no later than the spring of 2021. Later that year, the four-wheeled Stag will follow, and soon after that, in 2022, another four-wheeled machine, the Beast, will make its entrance onto the market.



With that in mind, Volcon announced this week it has partnered with two other companies for the development of the vehicles. Linear Labs has been tasked with delivering electric motors for the three vehicles, and Camburg Engineering has been chosen to supply the off-road suspension systems for the machines.



“We’re sourcing the best components possible to complement all of our Volcon products,” said Andrew Leisner, CEO of Volcon.



“Linear Labs not only gives Volcon a competitive advantage compared to other electric competitors, but also rivals the top combustion models on the market. At the same time, Camburg Engineering gives Volcon models the credibility of developing the highest-quality off-road suspension system, as an established market leader.”



For the record, the Grunt packs a mid-drive electric motor that delivers up to 50 hp and 75 lb-ft (102 Nm) of torque.

