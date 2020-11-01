Urraco Turned 50 This Autumn, a Lamborghini That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

This BMW R80/7 Is a Surreal Work of Two-Wheeled Art from RBG

The result of Road Burner Garage’s painstaking efforts is truly staggering. 7 photos



This malicious piece of air-cooled machinery will produce up to 50 hp at 6,500 rpm, while 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of twisting force will be achieved at approximately 4,000 rpm. The engine’s power travels to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission.



A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding the powertrain’s components in place. Up front, it rests on a set of telescopic hydraulic forks, accompanied by dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm on the opposite end. Stopping power is taken care of by dual 260 mm (10.24 inches) brake discs and single-piston calipers at the front, along with a 200 mm (7.87 inches) drum module at the rear.



All things considered, this bad boy must be one hell of a donor to work with when seeking to craft a breathtaking bespoke entity. As such, the Frenchmen over at



For starters, they fabricated a loop-style subframe, which hosts an LED taillight kit and a curvy fiberglass tail section that keeps things looking rad. To achieve the desired stance, the following step consisted of lowering R80/7’s hydraulic forks by 3.93 inches (100 mm).



The restored gas tank wears a Monza flip-up filler cap for a touch of vintage glory, while a pair of clip-on handlebars and a tiny Motogadget gauge bring about some intriguing cafe racer vibes. Furthermore, the brakes received a selection of modern items and the engine got to enjoy a comprehensive refurbish, besides K&N air filters.



Motogadget’s catalogue was also raided for M-Blaze bar-end turn signals, aftermarket switches and a top-shelf M-unit. Last but not least, grippy Shinko tires, cast alloy BMW badges and a neatly upholstered leather saddle round out the finishing touches.



