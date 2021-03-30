“Malasangre” Is a One-Off Triumph Thruxton 1200 R Infused With Aftermarket DNA

4 Icon 1000’s Triumph Tiger 800 XC “Dromedarii” Is Ready to Tackle the Wasteland

The undertaking we’ll be looking at today revolves around a 2017 model from the British manufacturer’s Thruxton 1200 R family. Within its tubular steel cradle frame, the donor carries a liquid-cooled parallel-twin fiend that boasts an astronomical displacement of 1,200cc. At about 6,750 rpm, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of supplying up to 96 wild ponies.



On the other hand, the powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) of brutal twist at 4,950 revs. A six-speed transmission hands this feral oomph to a chain final drive, enabling Triumph’s beast to reach a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).



Tamarit kicked things off by replacing the bike’s standard bodywork with an assortment of bolt-on alternatives from their own inventory, including a cafe racer-style tail section and a single-seater leather saddle, as well as custom side panels, a vintage front fairing and one sinister belly pan. To round out the cosmetic pizzazz, a laser-cut chain guard and fresh engine covers have also been installed.



Additionally, the original turn signals have been discarded to make room for m-Blaze LED items from Motogadget’s range. You will spot a pair of laced hoops that hail from Kineo, while Free Spirits’ catalogue has been consulted to obtain high-flow air filters.



Speaking of powertrain modifications, the 1,200cc parallel-twin colossus was treated to a bespoke two-into-two exhaust system, topped with Tamarit's very own Bocanegra mufflers. Lastly, the unique piece of mechanical artwork you're seeing here has been dubbed "Malasangre."