Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Visits the Ascari Circuit, Makes Its Tires Squeal (With Joy)

Besides giving us a short look at how the Polestar 2 BST 270 behaves on the track, the automaker tries to appeal to those who might want a fun-oriented EV. Here’s how the Swedish brand wants to convince you that using the crossover on the track is going to be fun.
It rarely happens in the automotive world to have a new brand that succeeds. Rivian and Lucid, for example, have great cars but are struggling with reaching profitability. Others, like Cupra in Europe, try to separate from their lesser relatives (Seat, in this case) and want a bigger share of the market. And Cupra might do this through its bold take on branding.
But Cupra has only one EV in its lineup and that’s the Born – a rebadged and slightly changed VW ID.3. Meanwhile, American up-and-coming EV manufacturers impress with great power figures and amazing capabilities. Rivian’s quad-motor R1S and the tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire are poised to become real problems for Tesla.
So, what’s Polestar doing in this complicated world? After all, their first car was a very expensive and complex plug-in hybrid. Their all-electric journey began with the Polestar 2. Well, wanting to still keep the Volvo allure but without accepting that safety is going to be its main thing to be known for, the Swedish company led by a designer is slowly yet surely trying to become something of its own.
There’s no denying that Polestar had an impressive start. It launched the Polestar during global uncertainties, managed to narrowly escape all the parts shortage and supply chain fiasco, and is now on the path to achieving moderate success.
Even though the BST Edition 270 didn’t represent a dramatic change for the all-electric crossover, it proved something important – the company wants to keep evolving its products, and it will push through all the boundaries to make it happen. Moreover, this limited-edition Polestar 2 showed that the automaker can have great partnerships with various brands that can contribute a lot to a vehicle’s success.
Polestar’s Chief Test Engineer Joakim Rydholm may not be a very charismatic presenter, but he is the person in charge of telling the team if the car’s good or not. Seeing him behind the wheel on the Ascari Circuit is a reassuring feeling. Even though all of the 270 units of the Polestar 2 BST 270 have now been sent to their rightful owners, the story continues. This shows that the brand has great trust in its product, and it might prepare us for new exciting cars that will further promote zero-tailpipe emission propulsion.
Watch what Rydholm had to say about the all-electric crossover in the video down below where you can also hear the vehicle’s Pirelli tires trying their best to not lose traction.
