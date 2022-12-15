Polestar 3 Will Bring at CES 2023 the Industry's Most Advanced Driver-Monitoring System

Carmakers are preparing to dazzle again during January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, less than a month away. Polestar will offer a glimpse into the cockpit of the upcoming Polestar 3, which comes with Smart Eye’s premium driver monitoring technology as standard.
As motor shows have become irrelevant in the past years, the auto industry has tried (and succeeded) to hijack popular exhibitions. The prime example is the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Year after year, carmakers have shown their latest tech in Vegas in a bid to lure customers into their showrooms. The 2023 edition of the show would make no exception, as various carmakers have already started working on their Vegas showcase.
Polestar 3 will start production next year in South Carolina, so we expected to see Polestar showing something related during CES. The part-Chinese, part-Swedish company didn’t disappoint and confirmed it would use the CES opportunity to demonstrate Polestar 3’s premium driving monitoring technology. Supplied by the “human insight AI” specialist Smart Eye, the technology leverages artificial intelligence to better recognize distracted driving.
The driver monitoring system (DMS), offered as standard on the Polestar 3, uses two closed-loop cameras and software from Smart Eye to track the driver’s head, eye, and eyelid movements. The system can trigger a warning message and even stop the car when detecting a distracted, tired, or disconnected driver. Polestar and Smart Eye developed the system to support improved standards from governments and safety organizations in the coming years.
During CES, visitors will have the chance to see how the cameras inside the Polestar 3 track the driver’s head and eye movements. They can also observe how the AI software can detect the driver’s state in real time. We imagine CES would also be the first opportunity to learn how to cheat on the system. Otherwise, there will soon be a shortage of “sleeping behind the wheel” videos.
The DMS is part of a broader system, which both Polestar and Volvo call the “driver understanding system.” It also includes Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Pilot Assist, among others. Data from various systems and sensors is processed and interpreted by the car’s centralized computer, powered by NVIDIA.
