Polestar Takes Aim at US Production As It Closes the Book on the 1

When the Polestar 1 was announced, it was set to be a part of the Volvo brand, but soon things changed. For a while, it was shelved altogether. Now it's leaving the production, and Polestar is getting ready to take the next step as a stand-alone brand.
It was 2013 when we first had the chance to see the vehicle that would end up being the Polestar 1. Back then, it still had a gasoline engine in the front and an electric motor at the back. What was different, though, is that together they only made 395-horsepower.
When the car finally made its production debut as a Polestar, not a Volvo, it was pumping out a grand total of 619-horsepower. That's quite the grand tourer, and with a run limited to just 1,500 units, the brand has officially finished production.
The final cars will be delivered by the end of Q1 in 2022, and then the company will be completely focused on its all-electric future lineup. To start with, that means building their new Polestar 3 in America.
“We will build in America for Americans,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America."
While the brand only sold 29,000 vehicles this year, they're planning to grow ten-fold over the next two years. That sounds like similar goals that we've heard of from General Motors and Ford.
Ford recently announced plans to triple Mustang Mach-E production due to high demand. It's so important that they've actually delayed other EVs like the Explorer and Aviator.
The Polestar 2 is now the only vehicle the brand currently sells. It's rare but well-respected in the EV community. We're excited to see where Polestar goes with its next chapter.
