Triumph Thruxton Victory Wears Colors Inspired by an Obscure German Marque of Yore

More on this:

1 Triumph Scrambler Dune Racer Is So Gorgeously Rugged It Could Make Steve McQueen Blush

2 Ongaku Is a Modern Triumph Scrambler With Old-School Desert Sled Vibes

3 Triumph Will Test Sustainable Racing Fuels for Moto2 World Championship Bikes

4 Glamorous Triumph Bonneville Circe Finds There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Brass or Chrome

5 Triumph Speed Triple RR Bond Edition Has Names of All 25 Bond Movies Tattooed on Its Tank