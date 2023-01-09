Triumph Thruxton Victory Wears Colors Inspired by an Obscure German Marque of Yore

It hints at a long-gone era, when BMW wasn’t the only motorcycle manufacturer on the Bavarian territory.
If you’re well-versed in European motorcycle lore, then you might be familiar with the now-defunct Victoria marque, which operated in Nuremberg, Germany between 1901 and 1966. One of the models they made during the fifties was the KR 26 N Aero, a two-stroke 245cc single-cylinder good for up to 14 ponies at 5,250 rpm. A British lad named Mark had once called this machine his daily commuter.
Several years have passed since Mark parted ways with the German thumper, but he decided to emulate its spirit on this ravishing Triumph Thruxton 900. The custom showstopper is the work of Spain’s Tamarit Motorcycles, and it’s adorned with a color scheme heavily inspired by the KR 26 N. Without further ado, let’s dive in for a closer look at the many ways in which this beauty differs from a stock Thruxton.
We’ll start by examining the bike’s front end, where Tamarit ditched the original headlamp in favor of a yellow-tinted module with retro vibes. The headlight housing also stores the only instrumentation found on this machine – a tiny motogadget speedometer that keeps clutter at bay. Surrounding this whole setup are new triple clamps and chromed spring embellishments on the upper forks.
A bespoke front fender can be spotted lower down, while the cockpit area is home to a fresh handlebar equipped with bar-end blinkers, underslung mirrors, and aftermarket grips. Out back, we come across a reworked subframe supporting separate rider and pillion saddles, with its underside encased in a handmade fender manufactured in-house.
Rear-end lighting is provided by a flush-mounted LED strip integrated into the subframe. Peek on the sides, and you’ll see a pair of gorgeous covers from Tamarit’s very own catalog of bolt-on parts. K&N air filters are gracefully revealed by their openings, working in conjunction with a premium two-into-two exhaust to help the Thruxton’s parallel-twin motor breathe a little more freely.
Groovy rider and passenger footpegs also make an appearance, along with a swingarm-mounted license plate holder and Tamarit’s proprietary chain guard. The shop fitted a drilled skid plate beneath the donor’s engine and it, too, features a mirror-like finish we absolutely dig. Over in the unsprung sector, you will find grippy Continental rubber and Galfer wave rotors at both ends. Now, it’s time for us to discuss that Victoria-inspired paintwork.
As per the customer’s request, the chosen livery employs the same colors as the vintage KR 26 N that had once dwelled in his garage. A faded green hue was applied as the base, and it’s topped with red and gold accents on the fuel tank and side panels. The project was appropriately dubbed Victory following its completion in 2022, but there’s no way of knowing what Mark was charged for the final product.
