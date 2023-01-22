Truck Navigation App Gets New Features as Google Maps Keeps Ignoring This Niche

While Google Maps is the go-to navigation app for anyone who wants to find the fastest route to a certain destination, it isn’t by any means supposed to be used by all motorists out there.
Google Maps only provides routing guidance for passenger cars, and this is precisely why we occasionally see trucks and six-wheelers stuck on narrow roads in crowded residential areas. Their drivers ignore the general recommendations and use Google Maps despite the lack of a dedicated truck navigation mode, so the app sends them to roads where only a typical passenger car would fit.
But while Google Maps lacks a dedicated truck navigation mode, it doesn’t mean drivers of these large vehicles are left without a companion to tell them which way to go.
Trucker Path is currently one of the most popular truck navigation apps, coming with all the bells and whistles such a software solution needs, including appropriate navigation routes, truck maps, truck stops and parking, weather and live road conditions, weigh station information, and so on.
The most recent updates received by the app improve the experience even further.
Shipped only a few days ago, Trucker Path 5.6.9 comes with improved turn-by-turn navigation that includes a larger view of the road ahead. Furthermore, the application also shows images of truck entrances displayed as the driver approaches the destination.
Then, Trucker Path received a second update that brings the app to version 5.7.1. And once again, the work has been aimed at new capabilities, with the navigation solution now including a brand-new Trip Planner to create the current trip and, at the same time, to plan an upcoming journey within the app.
In addition, the new version also witnessed the addition of the One9 network, with the dev team explaining that it has improved the search feature and updated the highways and exits as well.
At first glance, these aren’t the only improvements shipped for the Android version of the app. The previous builds came with a series of bugs, including sudden navigation freezes that happened for some users, with the turn-by-turn guidance sometimes broken completely. It looks like new updates shipped this month resolve this behavior, with Trucker Path once again working properly.
The success recorded by this app shows just how big this particular niche currently is. Google ignoring a dedicated truck mode for Google Maps means the company is missing out on an important growth opportunity, especially because most of these users are running the other applications on Android.
At this point, there’s no indication that Google might be planning a truck navigation mode in Google Maps, so for now, sticking with the likes of Trucker Path is pretty much the only option for those who want to make the time spent behind the wheel of their large vehicles more convenient.
