Google Update Breaks Down Google Maps and Waze, And It’s Getting Ridiculously Widespread

If you own a Google Pixel phone, you probably bought this device hoping that the experience would be as flawless as possible. After all, this makes perfect sense: a Google phone running a Google mobile operating system and Google apps. It all seems like the perfect mix.
But it’s not. Way too many users have been complaining of GPS problems on their Pixels lately, and the struggle has gradually become a lot worse, up to a point where Google finally started looking into the whole thing.
An update that was published earlier this month was supposed to bring GPS improvements to Pixel devices, but according to the users who installed it, the update actually does more harm than good.
As per this reddit thread, Google Maps, Waze, and all the other navigation apps running on a fully up-to-date Pixel are now showing a “GPS signal lost” error on both Android and Android Auto.
Oddly enough, the navigation itself doesn’t seem to be impacted, as everything is still running properly. So the only problem appears to be the GPS error that just keeps coming back for no clear reason.
While most affected users claim they own a Google Pixel, we’re also seeing reports of the same GPS message showing up on non-Google devices, such as Samsung and Motorola smartphones. In all cases, the recent Android updates are believed to be the ones causing the whole thing, though, at the same, some believe the culprit could also be an update received by the navigation apps themselves earlier this month.
Right now, it’s pretty clear that the error message is as confusing as it gets, and there are way too many answers left without an answer, pretty much because Google itself has so far remained tight-lipped on the whole thing.
Unfortunately, the “GPS signal lost” error is becoming more and more widespread, and without an official answer from Google, users are all alone in their struggle to deal with the glitch.
An update that was published earlier this month was supposed to bring GPS improvements to Pixel devices, but according to the users who installed it, the update actually does more harm than good.
As per this reddit thread, Google Maps, Waze, and all the other navigation apps running on a fully up-to-date Pixel are now showing a “GPS signal lost” error on both Android and Android Auto.
Oddly enough, the navigation itself doesn’t seem to be impacted, as everything is still running properly. So the only problem appears to be the GPS error that just keeps coming back for no clear reason.
While most affected users claim they own a Google Pixel, we’re also seeing reports of the same GPS message showing up on non-Google devices, such as Samsung and Motorola smartphones. In all cases, the recent Android updates are believed to be the ones causing the whole thing, though, at the same, some believe the culprit could also be an update received by the navigation apps themselves earlier this month.
Right now, it’s pretty clear that the error message is as confusing as it gets, and there are way too many answers left without an answer, pretty much because Google itself has so far remained tight-lipped on the whole thing.
Unfortunately, the “GPS signal lost” error is becoming more and more widespread, and without an official answer from Google, users are all alone in their struggle to deal with the glitch.