The Best Free Google Maps Alternatives With Traffic Reports

The functionality has been around for several years in Google Maps, and in 2019, Google brought it to the iPhone as well, allowing Apple users to report crashes, speed traps, and traffic slowdowns.
At the same time, despite Waze’s obvious focus on traffic reports, Google has also tried to improve this side of Google Maps as well, making many people believe that at some point, the two could eventually be merged. This is how Google Maps now supports all kinds of reports, including construction zones, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and other hazards on the road.
Reporting an incident in Google Maps (obviously, as long as the feature is supported in your country) can be done using the dedicated “Add a report” button on the navigation screen.
Given the limited availability of this feature, many users are tempted to look for an alternative that offers incident reporting capabilities in their countries as well. Here are the best free navigation apps out there that currently allow users to report incidents all over the world.
Waze
It goes without saying that Waze is the number one solution on this front. With a gigantic user base that powers its crowdsourcing engine, Waze is currently the most popular navigation app that offers incident reporting capabilities.
The number of reports that it supports is impressive, to say the least, and you can flag the location of pretty much everything you come across on the road, from broken traffic lights and potholes to roadkill and fog.
Also owned by Google, Waze is available on both iPhone and Android, and it supports CarPlay and Android Auto as well. It can also be installed in cars powered by Google, as it has recently been updated to run on Android Automotive too.
Apple Maps has long been considered a competitor to Google Maps, but the slow rollout of new features has turned it into a navigation solution whose adoption is significantly lagging behind its rival.
This is the case of incident reporting support as well, as Apple Maps now allows users to let others know what’s happening on the road thanks to a dedicated new feature integrated natively into the app.
The support for sharing traffic reports is part of the new-generation Apple Maps experience, so it’s only available for a limited number of users. The rollout continues, but there’s still no ETA as to when it’s scheduled to reach broad availability.
Apple is currently offering support for only three types of reports, namely accidents, speed traps, and other hazards (a generic group that should theoretically include all the other incidents).
Petal Maps came to be specifically to serve as a Google Maps alternative. Following the U.S. sanctions that came into effect in mid-May 2019, Huawei was no longer allowed to use software and hardware developed by American companies. Including Android and Google services, that is, so the Chinese tech firm had no other reason than to develop its own alternatives.
Petal Maps is, therefore, a full replacement for Google Maps, so it comes not only with essential navigation capabilities but also with support for reporting traffic incidents.
The application also relies on a crowdsourcing engine, so it allows users to flag the location of things like speed traps, accidents, and road closures. The reports sent by others will also show on the map, just like it happens in Waze.
The reporting capabilities in Petal Maps are available everywhere, but on the other hand, there’s a chance you’d come across regions where no traffic incidents are flagged because of the limited user base.
TomTom AmiGO
As compared to TomTom’s premium offering, AmiGO is a completely free navigation solution that includes must-have capabilities (such as real-time traffic information and lane assistance) but also support for sending reports.
Once again, drivers are encouraged to contribute to this feature, so they can report the location of radars, traffic jams, and other hazards they come across on the road.
TomTom AmiGO comes with no ads, and the parent company promises to keep the application completely free, especially as the premium experience is available separately in its fully featured navigation solution.
As compared to Apple Maps, which is exclusive to iPhones, AmiGO can be installed on Apple and Android devices and can also run on Android Auto and CarPlay.
While the free alternatives are the ones enjoying bigger popularity these days, paid solutions could also come in handy for traffic reporting, especially if users don’t mind paying for more advanced functionality.
The navigation solutions from Sygic and TomTom pack such features as well, while Coyote, often described as the most advanced Waze alternative, is specifically built on a crowdsourcing engine to keep drivers in the know about the traffic conditions for their routes.
All these apps come with a subscription-based model, so you’ll have to pay a certain fee every month.
