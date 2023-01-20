Apple Expands Its New-Generation Google Maps Rival to More Users

The redesigned Apple Maps experience is finally available for users in Australia. Apple originally announced this highly anticipated launch in December 2021, but most Australians only started to see the more detailed maps and the 3D landmarks earlier this week.
Apple announced the new-generation Apple Maps a couple of years ago, but the rollout to users across the world is happening at a rather slow pace.
This is because the overhaul includes maps built by Apple from scratch, and given it relies on 3D models, putting all images together for a very accurate digital representation takes a lot of time.
In Australia, Apple Maps comes with all the bells and whistles that are already available in the United States, including three-dimensions landmarks, more detailed maps, Look Around, support for sharing the ETA, and a significantly improved navigation experience.
For drivers, the navigation updates are by far the big news this time.
One of the most important changes is the integration of Siri Natural Language Guidance, which makes the digital assistant feel more like a human being. As a result, the directions that it provides are more natural, so instead of hearing something like “in 200 meters, turn left,” Siri will now tell you that you must “turn left at the next traffic light.”
This way, the navigation experience itself is much more straightforward, as users can figure out which way they need to go easier.
Apple Maps is also getting support for speed camera warnings, while the support for sharing ETA allows friends and family to follow you on the map as you are heading toward the destination.
As part of Apple’s effort to turn Apple Maps into a more advanced Google Maps alternative, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is also bringing incident reporting to its mapping solution. This feature allows Apple Maps to expand into Waze territory, but there’s no doubt that it’ll make the application even more helpful. Users can now report incidents they come across on the road, including hazards, accidents, and speed traps.
In case you’re wondering what took Apple so long, the redesigned Apple Maps experience launched in Australia in stages, and the users that received the new maps were disappointed, to say the least. The 3D landmarks left a lot to be desired, and the upgraded navigation didn’t always include all the information we detailed above.
Now Apple Maps feels like a completely new product in Sydney, as the 3D landmarks are currently available across the whole city. Apple has put a lot of effort into getting the 3D design right, so landmarks such as the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge look impressive. The new maps should already be live for everyone in Australia, but if they’re not, just wait for a few more days, as the rollout probably happens in stages.
This is because the overhaul includes maps built by Apple from scratch, and given it relies on 3D models, putting all images together for a very accurate digital representation takes a lot of time.
In Australia, Apple Maps comes with all the bells and whistles that are already available in the United States, including three-dimensions landmarks, more detailed maps, Look Around, support for sharing the ETA, and a significantly improved navigation experience.
For drivers, the navigation updates are by far the big news this time.
One of the most important changes is the integration of Siri Natural Language Guidance, which makes the digital assistant feel more like a human being. As a result, the directions that it provides are more natural, so instead of hearing something like “in 200 meters, turn left,” Siri will now tell you that you must “turn left at the next traffic light.”
This way, the navigation experience itself is much more straightforward, as users can figure out which way they need to go easier.
Apple Maps is also getting support for speed camera warnings, while the support for sharing ETA allows friends and family to follow you on the map as you are heading toward the destination.
As part of Apple’s effort to turn Apple Maps into a more advanced Google Maps alternative, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is also bringing incident reporting to its mapping solution. This feature allows Apple Maps to expand into Waze territory, but there’s no doubt that it’ll make the application even more helpful. Users can now report incidents they come across on the road, including hazards, accidents, and speed traps.
In case you’re wondering what took Apple so long, the redesigned Apple Maps experience launched in Australia in stages, and the users that received the new maps were disappointed, to say the least. The 3D landmarks left a lot to be desired, and the upgraded navigation didn’t always include all the information we detailed above.
Now Apple Maps feels like a completely new product in Sydney, as the 3D landmarks are currently available across the whole city. Apple has put a lot of effort into getting the 3D design right, so landmarks such as the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge look impressive. The new maps should already be live for everyone in Australia, but if they’re not, just wait for a few more days, as the rollout probably happens in stages.