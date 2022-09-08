Google Maps Is Expanding Its Innovative Fuel-Efficient Navigation Feature to Europe

Google Maps had already rolled out the eco-routing route feature for the U.S. and Canada. The search giant has moved on to expand it to nearly 40 countries in Europe, helping users reduce carbon emissions and save money on fuel.
Several factors probably determined Google to create this feature. According to Statista’s 2022 report, road transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in Europe. What’s more, fuel prices have been drastically increasing, so more and more people are trying to find ways to spend less on fuel. This new feature might prove helpful for those who cannot afford an EV or simply prefer traditionally powered vehicles. Let’s see what it’s all about!
Google Maps is already extremely popular among drivers. Now, in addition to showing the fastest route, the app will display the most fuel-efficient one, even if it differs from the fastest one. It will also show you the relative fuel savings and the time difference between the two routes, so you can decide which one is worth taking.
According to Google, since launching in the U.S. and Canada, it’s estimated to have decreased carbon emissions equivalent to removing 100,000 fuel-based cars off the road.
The app will also take into consideration what type of engine you have in order to provide accurate energy efficiency estimates. For instance, diesel engines are more efficient at higher speeds, and hybrid and electric vehicles do not use extra energy in stop-and-go traffic. In the coming weeks, European drivers will be able to select their engine type, and Google Maps will calculate the best route based on this information.
All this is possible due to Google Maps driving trends paired with data from the European Environment Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using this information, the company has created advanced machine learning models to analyze and determine the most efficient routes in each region.
Sustainability has become a key focus for the tech giant. By providing the proper tools, it has committed to helping 1 billion people make sustainable choices by the end of the year. It has already implemented more helpful cycling route information, public transport, Live View AR pedestrian directions, and charging locations support for EV owners.
