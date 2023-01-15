El Matador Is a Vintage Triumph Bonneville Bobber With Gold Leaf Details and Brass Galore

If you dig a bobbed custom showstopper as much as we do, then you’re almost guaranteed to fall in love with this superb Bonnie.
Tony Prust’s Analog Motorcycles is a workshop whose portfolio we keep revisiting time and time again, but the majority of bikes we feature are customer builds adhering to predetermined guidelines. Such commissions are often influenced by the budgets and desires of individual clients, so it would be very interesting for us to see what happens when Analog takes a carte blanche approach.
Forged with no financial or creative constraints in mind, the classy Triumph Bonneville bobber pictured above belongs to Mr. Prust himself. This stunning piece of machinery (dubbed El Matador) attained its current form back in 2017, and the way it got here is a bit of a Frankenstein ordeal. For starters, the motorcycle’s heavily reworked skeleton comes from a 1968 Bonnie, while its parallel-twin mill was donated by a ‘72 MY T120.
As the 649cc powerhouse needed some TLC before it could be deemed fit for a stunner like El Matador, Tony had it delivered to Ed Zender of Morrie’s Place for a complete makeover. Meanwhile, Analog’s mastermind indulged in a good bit of frame surgery, installing a bolt-on hardtail kit supplied by David Bird.
Once the refreshed engine was back from Illinois, it got fitted with a new Joe Hunt magneto ignition, Lowbrow Customs exhaust pipework, and a Bob Newby Racing primary drive belt. The latter is encased inside an open CNC-machined cover built by Tony in collaboration with Sir Zender, while a youthful pair of Amal 930 carbs and Maund Speed velocity stacks ensure ample airflow.
Bonneville’s air-cooled motor to a bespoke tank located in between the rearmost frame tubes. Peek right above this item, and you’ll notice a sprung seat pan that’s been fabricated from scratch with bobber aesthetics in mind. Rod’s Designs was tasked with handling the saddle upholstery, which is gracefully surrounded by brass studs.
The same material has been used to manufacture El Matador’s unique rear fender, courtesy of 7 Metal West over in Milwaukee. Furthermore, the taillight housing perched up top was once a decorative apple made of – you guessed it – good old brass. On the other hand, Tony used an old cigar tin in order to fabricate that vintage-looking custom headlamp.
This unit is placed ahead of an inverted aftermarket handlebar adorned with stylish grips, reversed control levers, and an underslung bar-end mirror. Lower down, one may spot the repurposed forks and twin-leading shoe drum brake of a BSA from the late sixties. These goodies connect to a 19-inch front hoop, which is accompanied by a conical wheel hub, custom-made spokes, and a Harley-Davidson's 16-inch rim at the opposite end.
Some may find Tony’s choice of rubber slightly unusual, as he opted for Kenda’s dual-purpose K761s instead of the retro-style tires you’d expect to see on a machine like El Matador. Finally, the color scheme employs a raw metal base garnished with clear coating for protection, as well as gold leaf pinstripes on the gas tank.
Analog’s founder and frontman hasn’t revealed any details regarding his total expenses on this personal project, but the fruit of his labor is sure to have been worth it! Now, we’re suckers for elegant custom bobbers with classic DNA, and El Matador certainly hits all the right notes. As a matter of fact, this sexy thing would look right at home in an art exhibition.
