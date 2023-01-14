autoevolution
 
Triumph Bonneville Emerald
Over 650 hours were required to create the mechanical jewel you see before your eyes – a bike so magnificent it could stir the envy of gods.

Awe-Inspiring Triumph Bonneville Emerald Lives Up to Its Name With Looks to Die For

Home > News > Coverstory
Published: • By:
Triumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville EmeraldTriumph Bonneville Emerald
Of all the bike-modding outfits you’ll find throughout Europe, few operate at the same level as Tamarit Motorcycles. They’ve racked up nearly 130 builds since the workshop’s inception in 2015, giving us a wealth of custom eye candy to drool over as time went by. Not too long ago, we had the utmost pleasure of introducing you folks to Circe – a breathtaking Triumph Bonneville clad in brass and chrome galore.

Calling this specimen beautiful would be a gross understatement, and it’s along the same lines that Spain’s leading Triumph experts forged their 129th project. Based on a carbureted Bonnie and nicknamed Emerald to reflect its exquisite nature, the bike in question borrows many design cues from Circe but is by no means a mere carbon copy!

In the past, Tamarit found great success in sending machines such as the Thruxton-based Jade to the auction block, so Emerald is bound for a similar fate. The two-wheeled stunner will be auctioned off through Bonhams in Paris, an event which is going to take place on February 2, 2023. As regards the choice of name and paintwork, here’s how Tamarit’s description puts it:

Emerald stands out for its characteristic green color, just like the precious stone. Emeralds have been highly valued amulets for centuries. They represent power, immortality, and eternal youth; gemstone to which healing powers were attributed.” With that being said, let’s cut to the chase and examine this superb Bonneville in more detail, because we’ve obviously got a lot to cover.

The transformation process was carried out by a team numbering eleven specialists, who’d invested more than 650 hours of painstaking labor into the ordeal. First, the Tamarit squad made a rough sketch of what they envisioned, subsequently translating it into a 3D rendering. The donor was then dismantled in preparation for an engine overhaul and some seriously intricate chassis surgery.

At the rear end, Emerald couldn’t possibly look more different than a stock Bonneville T100, and we hardly even know where to begin. The swingarm has been lengthened by 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) and modified to host a sturdy cantilever arrangement. Gone is the Bonnie’s standard dual-shock setup, making way for a chrome- and brass-plated aftermarket monoshock neatly tucked right below the saddle.

Speaking of the curvy seat pan, it is yet another feature that reminds us of Circe, with a similar underside bearing twin LED taillights, chrome plating, and an oval badge. The latter identifies the project’s name and number, while pale, high-quality suede was used by Tamarit’s gurus on the saddle and fresh knee pads.

Glance lower down, and you’ll spot a stylish rear fender manufactured from scratch using fiberglass, but the drilled bracket it’s attached to is made of aluminum and cloaked in brass. Just like Circe, Emerald flaunts a lenticular rear hoop spun via a golden drive chain, beneath which Tamarit fitted a custom-made battery box.

The Bonneville’s original front wheel was swapped with a smaller unit to level things out, and braking duties are handled by aftermarket wave rotors at both ends. Choosing to retain the OEM forks, the guys had them enveloped in chrome from head to toe, then they installed a bespoke fender in between the stanchions. Those adjustments are all pretty rad, but things get a lot wilder up top!

A classy headlamp trimmed with brass sits behind a grilled enclosure – one of the distinctive traits setting this machine apart from Circe. It’s welded onto a unique handlebar that sports rubber grips, Kustom Tech control levers and, of course, no shortage of chrome. New triple clamps also make an appearance, with the top module hosting flush-mounted warning lights and a digital Motoscope Mini speedometer from Motogadget.

As far as the motorcycle’s parallel-twin powerplant is concerned, a premium Keihin FCR 39 carburetor is now in charge of managing airflow and fuel delivery, inhaling through brass-plated velocity stacks. Oh, and would you just look at that sublime pie-cut exhaust snaking its way around the engine cover on the right-hand side?

We’re at a loss for words to describe how utterly gracious this handmade part is, yet there’s even more custom wizardry going on further north. The fins you’ll see on the framework belong to a tailor-made oil cooler running through Emerald’s double cradle skeleton, and there’s a bolt-on sump guard rounding things out lower down. After witnessing such incredible craftmanship, you won’t find it hard to understand why we love Tamarit’s work.

Lastly, the fenders, fuel tank, and headlight housing have all been wrapped in a gorgeous shade of green like that of the precious stone whose name this creature bears. The colorway is a perfect match for the brass, chrome, and suede upholstery found elsewhere, thus concluding the Elche-based workshop’s 129th project in style. Heck, Emerald could probably make even the most fervent pragmatist believe in love at first sight.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Triumph Bonneville tamarit motorcycles emerald custom bobber Cafe Racer WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories