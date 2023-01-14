The Ferrari 812 Competizione Has Quadrupled in Value in Less Than 2 Years

So, how do you spot a future moneymaker? Well, it all comes down to the logos it has on it, as well as how many of them came to life. If you nail these two, then you should also factor in the ‘Benjamin’ rule, because the more expensive it was when it broke cover, the pricier it will get as time passes by. That’s in theory, anyway, because in practice, no one can tell you about the cars whose value is going to significantly increase in the future, and just like in any other game that involves lots of money, you could end up losing a good chunk of it.
That said, this story isn’t about learning the basics of investing in cars, but more about one particular model, whose value has quadrupled ever since its introduction almost two years ago. We are talking about the Ferrari 812 Competizione, a limited-edition track-focused model that was introduced in May 2021, alongside its targa sibling, the Competizione A. Back when deep-pocketed enthusiasts could still get one directly from the Prancing Horse, they were looking at a little of half a million euros in Italy. That equals almost $550,000 at the current exchange rates.
The one that we found for grabs on Mobile, however, has a more jaw-dropping price tag attached to it: €1,980,000, or $2,127,807. If it ends up changing hands for that eye-watering sum, because there’s no guarantee that anyone will pay that absurd amount of money on it when they could get a normal 812 Superfast with not that many miles under its belt for roughly €300,000 ($320,000+), then it would make its owner a very nice profit, in the seven-digit zone. It has only 50 km (30 miles) on the clock, the ad reveals, and a yellow finish on top of the black leather interior. The rare exotic is in the possession of an Austrian used car dealer specialized in selling powerful machines, and it is not the most expensive product in their catalog, as they also have a couple of Bugatti Chirons.
812 Competizione is the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 as the 812 Superfast, which can be revved all the way up to 9,500 rpm. The output has slightly gone up, from 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) to 818 hp (830 ps/610 kW), and the torque was slightly reduced to 510 lb-ft (692 Nm) from 530 lb-ft (718 Nm). The thrust is directed to the wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission with new software that makes gear changing faster. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 2.85 seconds, and flat-out, it will do over 211 mph (340 kph), on the condition that you find a long stretch of road where you can safely and legally hit such speeds.
Massively upgraded with new internals to let it hit the aforementioned redline, the V12 isn’t the only highlight of the 812 Competizione, as the car is also more aerodynamic than its more mainstream sibling. Consisting of the rectangular pipes, full-width diffuser, and big rear spoiler, among others, the clever aero has improved the downforce by 25%. It is also 84 pounds (38 kg) lighter than the 812 Superfast, tipping the scale at 3,278 lb (1,487 kg) dry. This was achieved by the new materials and components used throughout its construction, including the bodywork, powertrain, and running gear. Independent rear-wheel steering and exclusive Michelin Cup 2 R tires hugging the carbon fiber wheels are also included.
Now, if you’d be willing to spend that much money on this Ferrari 812 Competizione, then you should at least check out other models from exotic car brands. Such a large amount could land you a very nice Bugatti Veyron, and we don’t know about you, but a W16 quad-turbocharged engine mounted behind the seats sounds more appealing than a V12. Not to mention the fact that you could brag about owning a hypercar, and not just a supercar, if you go for the older machine born in Molsheim instead. The Porsche 718 Spyder, McLaren Senna GTR, Lamborghini Reventon, Koenigsegg CCX, and Ford GT Heritage Edition are but some blue-blooded vehicles that cost less than the 812 Competizione in question.
Chances are that if I had that kind of cash lying around, I’d get something more mainstream that is almost equally fast and costs way less. I’d probably use the rest of the money to get a very comfortable daily driver, and since 4x4s are basically a must these days, I’d also get one of those too, and use the remaining money for maintenance, insurance, and gas. But what about you, would you actually get the 812 Competizione, or would you settle for something else?
