Hear the New Ferrari 812 Competizione Scream at 9,500 RPM at the Fiorano Circuit

Arguably the most driver-focused Prancing Horse in production today, what Ferrari calls 812 Competizione also happens to be the highest-revving production car ever offered by the Maranello-based automaker. Captured on video at Fiorano, the front-engine grand tourer sounds amazing thanks to a marvelous crescendo from 6.5 liters of free-breathing V12 excellence. 10 photos



With a price tag in the homeland of 500,000 euros ($581,850 at current exchange rates), this marvelous GT isn’t for everyone. The Competizione A – with A standing for Aperta – retails from 578,000 euros (make that $672,620) in the automaker’s home market. In addition to a heavily upgraded engine over the 812 Superfast, the Prancing Horse also worked its magic on the cooling. For instance, the air intakes have been integrated into a single air duct. Hot air coming off the radiator was improved by exploiting the vented hood and louvered wings to provide 10 percent better cooling.



Downforce is another party trick of the 812 Competizione. The distinctive tail-end treatment and passive mobile aero system in the front diffuser are the most obvious upgrades, along with the closed-off rear window. To compensate for the removal of the vortex generators, the 812 Competizione A introduces a bridge element between the prepossessing flying buttresses.



On the handling front, Side Slip Control version 7.0 opens the list of goodies. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, rear-wheel steering, E-Diff 3.0, F1-Trac, magnetorheological suspension control, and a lightweight 12-volt battery help the vehicle corner like it’s on rails. Typical of a track-focused machine, carbon fiber is used extensively. The carbon-fiber wheels, for example, offer a total weight reduction of 3.7 kilograms (8.1 pounds) compared to the lightweight forged wheels of the Ferrari 812 Superfast.



Unveiled on May 5th, the corner-carving 812 Competizione delivers 830 ps (819 horsepower) at 9,250 revolutions per minute and 692 Nm (510 pound-feet) at 7,000 revs. Capable of spinning to 9,500 rpm, this fellow is limited to 999 units of the Competizione and 599 units of the targa-top body style.