Jay Leno Drives Million-Dollar 1960 Ferrari 250 PF Cabriolet

Jay Leno might not seem like a huge Ferrari fan to many who know about his collection, but in this video of the 1960 Ferrari 250 PF Cabriolet, he gushes like any other car lover.
The 250 is one of the most famous classes ever created by the house of the prancing horse, but this particular model is one of just 200 ever created. The owner spent the last three years restoring it to its pristine and near-perfect condition. The previous owner paid just $2,500. Since then, it's skyrocketed in value to well over a million dollars.
That three years involved removing all of the original paint. Once that was finished, the owner found that much of the body was rusting through. Under the hood is the Columbo V12. It uses an all-aluminum block and displaces just about 3.0-liters.
The two gentlemen spend more than fifteen minutes just pouring over the details of the car. That includes the 87,000 original miles on the odometer. We also get a look at the stunning original steering wheel, the classic Borrani wire wheels, and the massive trunk.
Jay doesn't show us the process of the top going up, though, because he says, "it's tricky to put these things up." "I've done it twenty times, and I still can't do it," the owner proclaims.
Once behind the wheel, Jay lets this racehorse run. Then, the owner encourages him to open it up and rev it out. "It's really exciting; it's really a lot of fun," Jay proclaims. The noise from the small but mighty twin-cam V12 is unlike anything else built in 1960. But, as Leno points out, it's beautiful music. No radio needed.
