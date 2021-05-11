Shmee Explains Ferrari 812 Competizione's Disruptive Aerodynamics Elements

It's a little under a week since Ferrari took the wraps off its latest model, the special and limited edition 812 Competizione, in what was a pretty underwhelming online event (just like they all are lately).
The car, however, is all but underwhelming, and that's all that matters at the end of the day. However, while most of us got to enjoy its design only through the medium of a computer display and had its marvelous sound filtered through our unworthy headphones, Tim Burton (not the director, but the almost equally famous YouTube content creator called Shmee150) could experience the new model first hand, even if only for a static presentation (for now).
Don't let that put you off, though, because Tim really gets into it, leaving no crease and no crevice unexplored; looking at the 812 Competizione, you'll know that means a lot of work. Ferrari definitely did a number on the Superfast's aerodynamics, with the result being a car that looks ten times more aggressive than the original.
Considering this is supposed to be a track-focused version of the "vanilla" 812, that appearance suits it well. Besides, it's not as if the Italians tinkered with its design just for the sake of it: everything you see is there for a purpose. Generally speaking, that purpose is to make the air flow around the car in a certain way.
Up to this point, we've been told that the purpose of aerodynamics is to guide the air currents around the car in the most controlled fashion possible. Smoothness is the name of the game. With the 812 Competizione—and those boomerang-shaped louvers sitting where the tail window should be in particular—Ferrari changed that by embracing the chaos and, more importantly, controlling it.
Those things are there for a very counter-intuitive reason, which is to disturb the flow of the air as it comes over the cabin. They create tiny vortexes that go on to push even harder into the larger wing, giving the somewhat light rear end of the Competizione more weight.
Well, we say light, but given just how unbelievably huge that trunk is, you can theoretically add hundreds of pounds in bags and suitcases, no problem. It won't make owning a pickup truck redundant but seeing just how practical a Ferrari GT can be makes buying one seem like less of a vanity thing.
All this talk about storage space runs the risk of making us drift away from the car's real nature, which is a practical track weapon. Compared to the standard 812 Superfast, the Competizione is said to lap the "Pista Fiorano" (Ferrari's own racing track) 1.5 seconds quicker. It seems like a lot of work for a small gain, but that's just what Ferrari's dedication and perfectionism look like.
The extra performance comes from a few key places, starting with the aerodynamics, continuing with the drop in weight (around 88 lbs or 40 kg), and ending with the glorious V12 that now has 818 hp (830 PS), 30 hp more than the Superfast. Apart from the extra power (which came at the cost of some maximum torque, but who really cares?), the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12 can now also rev up to 9,500 rpm, where before it was limited to 8,900 revolutions. You can even hear Shmee's voice getting giddy when he thinks about the sound that should make.
The cold hard numbers look like this: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is done in 2.8 seconds, a great value for a rear-wheel-drive car. Double that speed from a standstill will take 7.5 seconds, showing the 812 Competizione doesn't lose breath as it gains speed either, as does its top speed of roughly 211 mph (340 kph).
There's a lot more to talk about when it comes to Ferrari's new car, and the 15-minute-long clip below is packed with information, so if you want a closer look at the 812 Competizione both inside and out, you know what to do.
