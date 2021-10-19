Ultra-Cool Ferrari Enzo Hits the Used Car Market in Texas for $3.5 Million

Only last year, the Ferrari Enzo used to be valued at around $2 million. Fast forward to present day, and the best examples are nearly twice as expensive.
We won’t delve into the possible reasons of what may be nothing more than a thin bubble, because what we have here, after all, is one of the greatest Ferraris ever made, together with the more modern LaFerrari and its predecessors, the F50, F40, and the magnificent 288 GTO.
A true racer with blinkers, the Ferrari Enzo came out between 2002 and 2004. Production was capped at only 400 units, and included this particular example that is currently looking for a new home. Made in 2003, the red hypercar is advertised on eBay by Ferrari of Austin, in Austin, Texas, a factory-authorized Prancing Horse dealership that first opened its gates back in 2010.
Vendor aside, let’s concentrate on the actual car, which is an absolute jewel. It is finished in the famous Rosso Corsa paint on top of the black leather interior. From the wheels to the engine bay, everything looks pristine, the extensive albeit low-res image gallery accompanying the ad reveals. The car has only 462 miles (744 km) on the clock, a mathematical average of 25 miles (40 km) per year over the last 18 years.
In addition to the ultra-low mileage, this particular Ferrari Enzo looks so good because it is said to have been sent back to the Maranello factory in Italy for a complete rebuild in 2014. The original Ferrari Classiche documentation stands proof and further elevates its value. We just hope that once it finds a new home, it won’t remain a garage queen, and the new owner will let the 6.0-liter V12 engine breathe every once in a while, which rockets it to 60 mph (96 kph) in a little over 3 seconds, thanks to the 651 hp and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque produced.
A true racer with blinkers, the Ferrari Enzo came out between 2002 and 2004. Production was capped at only 400 units, and included this particular example that is currently looking for a new home. Made in 2003, the red hypercar is advertised on eBay by Ferrari of Austin, in Austin, Texas, a factory-authorized Prancing Horse dealership that first opened its gates back in 2010.
Vendor aside, let’s concentrate on the actual car, which is an absolute jewel. It is finished in the famous Rosso Corsa paint on top of the black leather interior. From the wheels to the engine bay, everything looks pristine, the extensive albeit low-res image gallery accompanying the ad reveals. The car has only 462 miles (744 km) on the clock, a mathematical average of 25 miles (40 km) per year over the last 18 years.
In addition to the ultra-low mileage, this particular Ferrari Enzo looks so good because it is said to have been sent back to the Maranello factory in Italy for a complete rebuild in 2014. The original Ferrari Classiche documentation stands proof and further elevates its value. We just hope that once it finds a new home, it won’t remain a garage queen, and the new owner will let the 6.0-liter V12 engine breathe every once in a while, which rockets it to 60 mph (96 kph) in a little over 3 seconds, thanks to the 651 hp and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque produced.