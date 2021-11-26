Ferrari 812 Competizione A Spotted on the Road Turning Gasoline Into Noise

Roughly half a year after the official unveiling, the Ferrari 812 Competizione A was spotted in the open, looking bad to the bone.
Given the amount of sensors strapped to the body, which are probably there so that engineers can monitor the sound coming out of the exhaust pipes, we might be looking at a pre-production car. Either that or one that will be polished up and kept by Ferrari in their museum.
In terms of styling, there isn’t much to report on, as the 812 Competizione A in question looks the same as the one in the official pics released by the automaker earlier this year. This includes the clever aero meant to improve the airflow and help it corner faster, and the removable carbon fiber section on top of the passenger compartment.
It may be part of a dying breed, but the V12 engine is what powers the 812 Competizione family. No less than 818 hp (830 ps / 610 kW) at 9,250 rpm are bouncing off the walls of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter unit, which develops 510 pound-feet (692 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm.
The extra 30 hp (30 ps / 22 kW) produced over the normal 812 Superfast, which has 19 lb-ft (26 Nm) more, and directed to the wheels through a refined seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, is identical at 211 mph (340 kph).
Production of the 812 Competizione will be capped at 999 units, and the Competizione A will be limited to 599 cars. Even if you have enough money in the bank and a huge desire to own one, you can’t, because all of them are said to have been sold out, so the used car market is where we’d look, if we were you.
