Stock Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races Tuned Audi RS 6 Avant, Egos Get Hurt

Superfast may be a very pompous name for the Prancing Horse’s flagship grand tourer, but on the other hand, it’s perfectly appropriate. Introduced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the replacement for the F12berlinetta, the 812 Superfast is called as such to designate 800 cavalli vapore and 12 cylinders. Over in the U.S., 800 metric ponies convert to 789 horsepower.
Torque isn’t shabby either. 718 Nm (530 pound-feet) are delivered at 7,000 revolutions per minute, and the 6.5-liter V12 will sing the song of its people to 8,900 rpm although the instrument cluster indicates 9,000 rpm in red. A tremendous car that has been overshadowed by the 812 Competizione track-focused sensation, the 812 Superfast weighs 1,525 kilos (3,362 pounds).
The question is, can it assert dominance over a station wagon? Not just any longroof, but a tuned Audi RS 6 Avant. Dubbed Johann Abt Signature Edition, this ominous machine is limited to precisely 64 examples worldwide.
Celebrating 125 years of ABT Sportsline, which used to be known as AUTO-ABT back in the day, the family-hauling car matches the Ferrari’s output. On the subject of torque, its twin-turbocharged V8 produces 980 Nm (723 pound-feet) over a broader range. On the other hand, it weighs in the ballpark of 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds). It’s also worth mentioning a torque-converter automatic instead of a dual-clutch transmission. Except for the R8 V10 Performance RWD, all current Audi Sport vehicles feature quattro.
First time out on the runway, the 812 Superfast’s driver gives it the beans off the line, translating to wheelspin that ultimately settles the quarter-mile drag race in the German challenger’s favor. With former racing driver Daniel Abt behind the wheel, the RS 6 Avant crosses the finish line in 10.87 seconds compared to 11.08 seconds for the Italian thoroughbred. The next races consist of half-mile digs that are soundly won by the silver-painted Fezza.
The final straight-line showdown begins with a roll and ends rather predictably. Once again, the Audi RS 6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition eats the Ferrari 812 Superfast’s dust. The best quarter-mile times posted by these incredible cars are 10.73 seconds and 10.96 seconds, respectively.
