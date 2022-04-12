Stock Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races Tuned Audi RS 6 Avant, Egos Get Hurt

Superfast may be a very pompous name for the Prancing Horse’s flagship grand tourer, but on the other hand, it’s perfectly appropriate. Introduced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the replacement for the F12berlinetta, the 812 Superfast is called as such to designate 800 cavalli vapore and 12 cylinders. Over in the U.S., 800 metric ponies convert to 789 horsepower.

