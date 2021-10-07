Tail-Happy Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD Arrives With More Power

More power, more fun is Audi’s motto for the newly-unveiled R8 V10 Performance RWD. The German supercar retains the rear-wheel drive layout, hence the suffix, and is a bit punchier.
Married to a seven-speed S tronic transmission, the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 FSI produces 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a 30 ps (30 hp / 22 kW) and 10 Nm (7 lb-ft) improvement over the non-Performance variant.
Despite the small power boost, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time has remained the same, taking 3.7 seconds in the Coupe and 3.8 seconds in the Spyder. Top speed, however, has increased to 204 and 203 mph (328-327 kph) in the Coupe and Spyder respectively, from 199 and 198 mph (320-318 kph). The fixed-roof model tips the scales at 1,590 kg (3,505 lbs), whereas the open-top variant weighs 1,695 kg (3,737 lbs).
Thins such as the 19-inch twin-spoke forged alloy wheels, finished in matte titanium, are part of the standard gear, together with the glossy black styling pack, Audi Phone Box, wireless charging pad, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather upholstery, flat-bottomed steering wheel, and sports seats, with the bucket seats available as an option.
Pricing for the 2022 R8 V10 Performance Coupe RWD starts at £126,885 ($172,374) in the United Kingdom, and the Spyder model can be had from £135,575 ($184,179). In Germany, the supercar comes from €149,000 ($172,251) for the Coupe and €162,000 ($187,280) for the Spyder, and the order books will open on October 21.
Joining the family are the Edition models, offered on both the RWD and Quattro versions of the R8. These sport bigger 20-inch wheels in bronze, black logos and side mirror casings, carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers, carbon sideblades, and Nappa leather with diamond contrast stitching. The Edition can be ordered from £137,885 ($187,318) for the RWD Coupe and £146,575 ($199,123) for the RWD Spyder in the UK, and from £153,990 ($209,196) and £162,680 ($221,002) respectively for the Quattro models.
