2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition Is Here to Show the Cost of U.S. Exclusivity

Everyone knows that crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks are all the rage this day and age across the automotive industry. Still, automakers are stubborn enough to continue producing niche vehicles that have a low sales count. That’s fine by us, because some of those vehicles are named the Audi TT and R8, and they’re proper sports car by any account. And the Ingolstadt-based automaker manages to make them even more enticing by churning out special editions one after the other.

25 photos