Audi Brings Golf R Power Over to the TTS competition plus, Hikes Price to €61k

Volkswagen recently premiered the latest incarnation of its Golf R AWD hot hatchback, and now Audi is replying to a possible internal challenge with the TTS Coupé and Roadster competition plus. Drop the stance and the rear bench, offer the same 320 ps / 315 hp power level, and hike the price from a little over €48k to around €61,000 and you’re good to go.
Given the magnitude of the Volkswagen Group, no one is really surprised that various models from assorted brands are stepping on one another’s toes. Such would be the case for the 2022 Golf R and the recently upgraded Audi TTS Coupé and Roadster in competition plus form. Of course, the two brands will argue that we’re comparing apples with oranges.
But they’re both high-powered sporty fruits, right?! So, here’s our rundown on the pricing credentials. The 2022 Golf R can be had in its home market for €48,018.15 (including VAT). Audi’s newly released TTS competition plus goes for €61k with a fixed roof or 63,700 euros when choosing the Roadster. The new models are already on sale starting this month, with deliveries planned for early 2021.
These MSRPs make it obvious you’re giving up on additional seats and practicality for a considerable price hike. And, unfortunately for U.S. fans of the Audi TT, this is a Euro deal – the $54,500 TTS still packs the same 288 hp as before.
Anyways, it’s interesting to note Audi has been focusing quite a bit on the TT as of late. That makes us wonder if the company is trying to sweeten the deal before the model’s rumored demise caused by the dwindling sales performance. Hopefully, that’s just pure gossip.
Audi has revealed the “competition plus” is a new equipment line bringing some design enhancements alongside a general power hike across the TTS range. The exact credentials are as follows: 320 ps (235 kW / 315 hp), 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) of torque, zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds (4.8s for the Roadster), and an electronically-limited maximum speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Those looking to spice up the regular TT are also in luck, because the automaker is also introducing the “bronze selection” for both variants, with the TT and TTS receiving bronze or copper accents both inside and out, including on the 20-inch alloy wheels.
But they’re both high-powered sporty fruits, right?! So, here’s our rundown on the pricing credentials. The 2022 Golf R can be had in its home market for €48,018.15 (including VAT). Audi’s newly released TTS competition plus goes for €61k with a fixed roof or 63,700 euros when choosing the Roadster. The new models are already on sale starting this month, with deliveries planned for early 2021.
These MSRPs make it obvious you’re giving up on additional seats and practicality for a considerable price hike. And, unfortunately for U.S. fans of the Audi TT, this is a Euro deal – the $54,500 TTS still packs the same 288 hp as before.
Anyways, it’s interesting to note Audi has been focusing quite a bit on the TT as of late. That makes us wonder if the company is trying to sweeten the deal before the model’s rumored demise caused by the dwindling sales performance. Hopefully, that’s just pure gossip.
Audi has revealed the “competition plus” is a new equipment line bringing some design enhancements alongside a general power hike across the TTS range. The exact credentials are as follows: 320 ps (235 kW / 315 hp), 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) of torque, zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds (4.8s for the Roadster), and an electronically-limited maximum speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Those looking to spice up the regular TT are also in luck, because the automaker is also introducing the “bronze selection” for both variants, with the TT and TTS receiving bronze or copper accents both inside and out, including on the 20-inch alloy wheels.