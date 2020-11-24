Audi Brings Golf R Power Over to the TTS competition plus, Hikes Price to €61k

Volkswagen recently premiered the latest incarnation of its Golf R AWD hot hatchback, and now Audi is replying to a possible internal challenge with the TTS Coupé and Roadster competition plus. Drop the stance and the rear bench, offer the same 320 ps / 315 hp power level, and hike the price from a little over €48k to around €61,000 and you’re good to go.

